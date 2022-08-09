New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Monday, August 8, 2022, in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, former President Donald J. Trump’s home raided by FBI

Feedback about this event continues — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where exactly? How big is it and how long has he had it?

Here are some details and background.

In Donald J. Trump’s 2004 book, “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire: Everything You Need to Know About Success, Real Estate, and Life,” he wrote, “Mar-a-Lago was sitting there long before I saw it, and that Decided to go to a wonderful site.”

“I had the right vision for it, and the timing was right for me — and ultimately for the seller,” Trump added.

Here are more.

When did Trump buy Mar-a-Lago?

According to publicly available information, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago in 1985 for about $10 million.

Where exactly is Mar-a-Lago?

It is located in Palm Beach, Florida. Mar-a-Lago is a resort and a National Historic Landmark.

When was it first built?

It was built between 1924 and 1927.

What is the history of Mar-a-Lago?

“Mar-a-Lago Estate officially opened in January 1927 after four years of construction,” Mar-a-Lago’s website states.

“Marjorie Merriweather Post (then Mrs. EF Hutton) searched for years to find the perfect location between the ocean and Lake Worth. The search for a new home began when it became clear that she was the Dowager Queen of Palm Beach,” the site also explains.

“The site on which Mar-a-Lago sits is now considered the most valuable land anywhere in Florida.”

“At the time, there was little but undergrowth and marshland, little use for building space,” the website states.

“With her realtor, Post crawled through the underbrush of wild-type growth in search of the perfect property; the result of that search was the main house ‘Mar-a-Lago,’ which is Spanish for ‘sea to lake.'”

Is Mar-a-Lago hurricane-proof?

The building’s website claims the structure is actually “hurricane resistant.”

How many acres does Mar-a-Lago have?

According to Mar-a-Lago’s website, “The entire property includes nearly 20 acres of perfectly landscaped lawns.

"The site on which Mar-a-Lago sits is now considered the most valuable land anywhere in Florida," the property's website states.

When did Mar-a-Lago become a National Historic Site?

“In January 1969, the Department of the Interior designated the estate a ‘Mar-a-Lago National Historic Site,'” the website states.

The property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by an Act of Congress in 1972.

Later, after Post’s death, “the estate was willed to the federal government for diplomatic/presidential retreats. Ten years later, for management and security reasons, the government gave the title to the Post Foundation.”

What other details are known about Trump’s purchase?

“In 1985, Donald J. Trump purchased the property from the Post Foundation and used the estate as a private residence until 1995.”

Then, in April 1995, “Mar-a-Lago was established as the Mar-a-Lago Club. It is the last remaining Palm Beach estate, still with its buildings and grounds almost identical to its original concept,” the website makes clear.

“With easements granted to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Mar-a-Lago Club has a built-in constituency that will ensure its stewardship into the future.”

What else to know about Mar-a-Lago?

Trump kept a portion of the estate private for his family’s personal use.

It is the second largest building in the state of Florida.

In 2018, Forbes valued the Mar-a-Lago estate at $160 million — or 16 times what Trump paid.

When did Mar-a-Lago become the primary residence for Donald and Melania Trump?

In September 2019, Mar-a-Lago became the primary residence of Donald and Melania Trump.

They previously maintained their primary residence in New York City.

What does membership at Mar-a-Lago include?

Membership includes “use of formal and casual dining areas, Mar-a-Lago Spa, pool, beach club, breathtaking guest rooms and exclusive suites, state-of-the-art fitness center, award-winning tennis. courts, beautiful croquet lawns,” according to the property’s website. and international entertainment series featuring world-renowned talent.

How much does a Mar-a-Lago membership cost?

It costs about $200,000 to join and $14,000 a year, reported in several places, but this is not noted on the Mar-a-Lago website itself.

What else can be shared about Mar-a-Lago?

The Mar-a-Lago Club sits on 20 acres of “beautiful lawns, vibrant gardens and ocean-to-lake vistas,” the website says.

Also, “Mar-a-Lago is the only private club in the world to receive the prestigious 6-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, and is considered one of the most sought-after private clubs in the world.”

Kerry J. Byrne contributed reporting to this article.