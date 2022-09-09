type here...
What is LGBTQ History Month and why did the Miami School Board change its mind?

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board voted against the designation of October as LGBTQ History Month. The board voted to hold History Month last year but reversed its decision to align with Florida’s parental rights in education bill.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board voted against the designation of October as LGBTQ History Month. The board voted to hold History Month last year but reversed its decision to align with Florida's parental rights in education bill.

The Miami-Dade County Public School Board on Wednesday voted against holding LGBTQ History Month in October, reversing its decision to support last year’s annual celebration.

Board members heard more four hours of testimony from parents and community members for and against H-11 initiative, which would recognize October as LGBTQ Month. The board voted 8 to 1 against the item, which was met with applause from the audience.

LGBTQ Month was founded in 1994 by Rodney Wilson, a Missouri high school teacher who chose October to celebrate and teach gay and lesbian history because schools have classes and it includes Coming Out Day on October 11th.

Compliance Month “provides role models, builds community, and makes a civil rights statement about our outstanding national and international contributions,” according to LGBTQ History Month website.

The month celebrates 31 lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender icons throughout October. Students will learn about prominent personalities such as Hans Christian Andersen, author of The Little Mermaid, The Emperor’s New Clothes and other children’s stories, as well as former WNBA player Sue Bird, who joined her partner, football great Megan Rapino. as the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover ESPN body problem.

And although the majority of the school board in Miami were in favor of recognizing LGBTQ History Month. Last year, the board said the month-long celebration was against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act.. A law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in late March bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

“My responsibility as an elected student council member is to uphold the law, which has now changed,” said Steve Gallon III, the council member who voted against the measure.

However, WSVN-7 in Miami reported on Thursday that the school board attorney said that approving history month would not violate Florida’s new law because it does not include compulsory education.

During the meeting, board member Marta Perez, who recently lost her re-election bid after 24 years on the council, said the Christian Family Coalition, a local faith-based advocacy organization, called on community members to object to LGBTQ History Month.

“It’s no secret that this item is getting more attention than I think it needs. I want all the people who have written to us to be just as interested in our skill assessments, our reading, our writing, our studies,” Perez said at the conference. meeting. “Unfortunately, I believe, Madame President, there has been a terrible panic-mongering in this terrible subject.”

When it came time to vote, only Lucia Baez-Geller, who sponsored the event, supported the celebration of LGBTQ History Month. The crowd members responded with cheers and applause as the agenda item was knocked down.

