Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s … a very big bird.

The world’s largest rubber ducky greeted visitors to this year’s Detroit Auto Show.

The 61-foot-tall yellow wind looms over the Huntington Place Convention Center, creating more questions than answers if you don’t own a Jeep.

“It actually started as a random act of kindness a couple of years ago,” says Jim Morrison, senior vice president of operations for Jeep in North America. The Fox Garage.

In 2020, Jeep owner Allison Parliament bought a bag of rubber ducks that she planned to hide around her friend’s house as a joke, according to the Detroit News.

However, when she got to the parking lot, she saw another Jeep that caught her eye and wrote “Nice Jeep” on a duck and left it next to the windshield.

The owner caught up with her, and they became fast friends when she explained what she was doing and suggested he post it on social media.

It went viral and started the #duckduckjeep trend that has now spread around the world, with some owners even using it to raise money for charities.

Parliament kept more than 27,000 ducks as unofficial leaders of its own trend.

Although the duck was chosen at random, it seems fitting since many of Jeep’s models are adept swimmers.

The Wrangler Willy’s 4xe plug-in hybrid revealed at the show, for example, can drive in water up to 30 inches deep.