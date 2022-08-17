type here...
What is a weir? That's how spectacular was formed in Florida

Thunderstorms off the coast of Destin, Florida, triggered a large waterspout on Tuesday, according to the agency. National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms off the coast of Destin, Florida, triggered a large waterspout on Tuesday, according to the agency. National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms contributed to a massive waterspout off the coast of Destin, Florida on Tuesday that struck people who were watching videos of the severe weather event.

If you’ve never seen a waterspout before, you might think that this tornado happens over water, not over land – and that’s pretty much what it does.

How are waterspouts formed?

To understand the conditions necessary for a waterspout to form, according to the National Weather Service, you have to understand vorticity or region of localized rotation.

For the occurrence of a swirling wind from opposite directions should meet in a small area – otherwise you will have increased wind from any direction.

“For example, wind from the west at the coastline and wind from the east 5 miles from the coast form a vortex in the immediate vicinity of the coast,” the report says. NWS Mobile location in Alabama, according to Twitter.

Typically, there is a boundary between the two winds, and the stronger the wind, the stronger the swirl, according to NWS Mobile.

Next, you need wind shear, where the wind changes direction in a short amount of time.

Then you add water. A rainstorm or storm in the area means there will be an updraught that may continue to supply “warm, moist air into the storm to develop.” [or] support a cumulus or cumulonimbus cloud,” NWS Mobile said in a statement.

“This updraft can also pull any surface vorticity up if it is strong enough and located above the vorticity region,” NWS Mobile said. “If the swirl is sufficiently stretched and also compressed, then a waterspout can form. Imagine a skater raising their arms during a spin to help increase the speed of the spin.”

The waterspout in Destin was stronger than usual

Conditions in Destin, including 10 to 20 mph winds and severe thunderstorms, contributed to “impressive results” that stunned many.

“They are usually not as extreme as this one, but even weaker storms can cause waterspouts if the main ingredients are present,” NWS Mobile said.

And waterspouts don’t just form over the oceans. They are also known to form over lakes, including the Great Lakes.

