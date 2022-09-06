What is a special master? Trump appoints court to review documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

A federal judge in Florida ruled Monday in favor of appointing a special master to review documents seized during a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which drew top secret among other classified records.

US District Judge Allyn Cannon wrote that the seizure of the documents was a scandal “in a league of its own” because of Trump’s status as a former president and any future charges would “damage his reputation”.

Trump’s legal team requested a special master to ensure the government is not privy to documents protected by the attorney-client privilege, but the Justice Department argued that it has taken steps to review the cache for privileged documents.

Here’s what you need to know about the special masters and how they fit into the federal investigation of Trump.

What is a special master?

An exclusive master is a third-party person – who is Often, but not always, an attorney – Appointed by the court to oversee aspects of the case Legal Information Institute of Cornell University.

What does a special master do?

According to the Legal Information Institute, a special master usually performs some specific actions at the court’s direction, which are “as varied as the actions taken by the court.”

The special master appointed in Trump’s case will oversee the Justice Department’s review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, removing any privileged material that may have been picked up in the search.

What are some examples of specific master uses?

Special Masters have dealt with a range of cases, from Divorce and child custody cases for The aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

After the September 11 attacks, Washington attorney Kenneth Feinberg was appointed special master of the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, where he was responsible for disbursing government funds for death and injury claims related to the attacks. is the subject of his work Netflix biopic “Worth,” In which the role of Feinberg is played by actor Michael Keaton.

In 1997, a judge ruled in Microsoft v. The United States appointed a special master to advise courts on technical issues and investigate claims, such as Microsoft’s suggestion that Windows would be slowed down if Internet Explorer were removed, according to the Legal Information Institute.

In a case similar to Trump’s, a special master was appointed to oversee a document review in the federal investigation of the former president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Cohen’s legal team argued at the time A special master’s appointment is required to ensure that documents covered by attorney-client privilege were not reviewed by the government. They also claimed that the appointment of a special chief would “protect the integrity of government investigations from the toxic partisan politics of the time.”

According to the Legal Information Institute, special masters also often appear in original jurisdiction cases involving boundary disputes between states decided by the Supreme Court.

Why does Trump need a special master?

Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit in August to block continued review of classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago property until a special master is appointed to ensure potentially privileged material is protected from scrutiny.

In the filing, the former president’s lawyers argued that the search was political and overly broad because it authorized FBI agents to “seize boxes of documents merely because they are physically found among other items allegedly within the scope of the warrant.”

What was the DOJ’s stance?

The Justice Department claimed the appointment of a special master would hamper the government’s investigation, which has already found evidence of obstruction in the handling of classified records.

The agency also said that federal authorities have already assigned a so-called “privilege review team” to sort through and exclude material that may not be relevant or information that may be privileged, noting that authorities have already A “limited set of materials” was identified. May contain information protected by attorney-client privilege.

What effect does the judge’s ruling have on the DOJ’s investigation?

In the same ruling approving the appointment of a special master, US District Judge Allyn Cannon called for a temporary halt to the federal investigation until a document review is completed.

A Florida judge asked Trump’s team and administration to submit potential candidates for the special chief role by Friday.

What will happen next?

The Justice Department told USA TOAY it is reviewing the decision.

“The United States is investigating the opinion and will consider appropriate next steps in the ongoing litigation,” department spokesman Anthony Coley said.

