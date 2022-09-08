New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen consort is a title given to the spouse of the reigning king. In other words, given to those brought into the royal family by marriage.

What is the difference between queen and queen consort?

A queen is given the title when a person is the reigning monarch. For example, Queen Elizabeth II Coronated on February 6, 1952, her father, King George VI, died at the age of 56, giving her the title of Queen Elizabeth.

The next in line to inherit the title of queen after Queen Elizabeth II is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter — Princess Charlotte. But her older brother Prince George will ascend the throne before her, and before him their father Prince William.

A queen consort is not in line for the throne and cannot ascend the throne in the event the king predeceases them, as the role must be inherited and cannot be taken by marriage. Queen Elizabeth II’s son Charles became king on September 8, 2022, following his mother’s death. If King Charles predeceases his wife Camilla, she will not ascend the throne. His eldest son, Prince William, will ascend the throne as he is next in line of succession and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will be Queen Consort.

Does the queen’s wife have any power?

Queen consorts have no political power and their main function is to “provide companionship and moral and practical support” to the king. According to the Royal website.

The queen consort still accompanies the king in such a ceremony.

“Unless decided otherwise, the queen consort will be crowned with the king in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new sovereign is queen, her consort will not be crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony,” the website sites.

Is Camilla Queen Consort?

After the scandal that arose with Camilla, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla would not take the title of Queen Consort and would be given the title of Princess Consort when she became a husband. the king

In February 2022, when Queen Elizabeth and her son Charles became King, all that changed. Camilla takes the title Queen Consort.

“When the time is right, my son Charles will become King, know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and when that time comes it is my sincere desire that Camilla be known as Queen Consort as she continues her faithful service,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement. .

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II dies, And Prince Charles became Queen Consort of King Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.