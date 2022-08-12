What I’m Reading – New York Times

“I’m curious, have you ever read fiction?” an editor asked me this week. And I do! I tend to write about non-fiction in this area, in part because I often write about work that contributes to or shapes my reporting. But fantasy can do just that.

How an individual’s desire for status can have drastic consequences for society is a theme that runs through my reporting on everything from Putin’s Russia to social media in rural Sri Lanka, but it’s certainly one of the great themes of literature. . And I don’t think anyone has ever portrayed this phenomenon better than Jane Austen.

Here I confess that I have very simple tastes: My favorite book of hers is “Pride and Prejudice“. Although its text is imprinted in my tired synapses due to my habit of picking it up whenever I can’t sleep, I always manage to find something new when I reread it. More recently it struck me how a few short lines about how Mr. Bingley made a fortune in the north of England, so recently that his father did not have time to buy an estate before his death, contain a whole arc of socio-economic history. At the time Austin wrote, the industrial revolution was creating fortunes outside the landed aristocracy, destroying the class system that was then the basis of society. All of a sudden, the wealthy Bingleys of the world had what the Bennett landowners needed. And since the rules of the new age were still in flux, a small mistake could result in either side mired in poverty or disgrace.

Wealthy family in downtown Austin.Mansfield Parkseem respectable, but their wealth is tied to a slave plantation in the Caribbean. Between the strokes of the marriage plot, Austen is pierced not only by the hypocrisy of such people lecturing others on propriety, but also by a society that has more respect for the enslavers than the poor doing ordinary work.

The density of Austen’s romantic storylines only partially hides the grim violence of the gender hierarchy of the time. AT “Feeling and sensibilityColonel Brandon’s first love is forced into an unhappy marriage to another man who treats her abusively and then leaves her to poverty and death when she becomes pregnant with another man’s child. Her illegitimate daughter is later “seduced” – Austin’s term for what might now be called legal rape – at the age of 16 by an older man who also impregnates and abandons her. (The men in these scenarios are fine.)

Turning my back on Austin, on the recommendation of one of my editors at The Times, this week I took “Poison Lugsos,» Ned Boman. The action takes place in the near future, in which corporations can buy “extinction credits” for the right to wipe out a certain species from the face of the earth. The book does a particularly good job of presenting its high concept premise through the story of the dirty sack characters, giving it a combination of high concept and low plot that I especially like. The main characters’ underlying motivations (lust and greed only in the first few pages) make it all eerily familiar.

Books that made you “aha!” moment

Iris (Yi Yun) Kim, a reader from Los Angeles, recommends:nuclear familyJoseph Khan:

A genre-changing release that explores the themes of the long-term consequences of US imperialism, the painful division of the Korean Peninsula and the separation of families, the fragility of the American dream, and the complexity of the Korean-American identity in a haunting and hilarious sequence of magic. realistic events. Khan’s story as a queer writer who was born in Korea and raised in Hawaii translates easily into sumptuous details – the taste of sizzling pork belly during Jacob’s homecoming and the mix of Korean and Hawaiian cuisine served at Cho’s family deli. They are painfully familiar to a Korean-American writer like myself, who often argues with stories inherited from my grandparents about war, survival, and ancestral debt.

Isabella Lazzarini, an Edinburgh reader, recommends:MatrixLauren Groff: