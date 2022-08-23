New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First, it was COVID-19 that drove some Las Vegas scientists to the sewers.

Now the monkey disease.

What goes down the toilet tells us a lot about the diseases that spread in an area.

In this way, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas scientists knew how much the monkeypox virus spreads before the Department of Health.

Scientists can detect COVID-19 in sewage weeks before someone tests positive

They were the first in the country to study human waste to identify cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus before any official cases were reported in the region.

They’re doing it again with monkeypox as the number of cases across the country rises to more than 14,000.

UNLV School of Medicine associate professor Dr. Edwin Oh said the city is the second in the nation, after San Francisco, to use a sewage surveillance program to detect the disease.

“We’re seeing anywhere from three to 17 days that a person is asymptomatic,” Dr. Oh said. “At this point we don’t see lesions on people. But when we look at the sewage, we can detect the virus there.”

Can monkeypox become an ‘established STD’? Why does an infectious disease expert think so?

Dr. He heads UNLV’s wastewater monitoring program.

He and his students focus on high-traffic areas such as schools, bars, shelters and hotels.

They use an automated machine to pull samples from the sewers.

Then, they go back to the lab for analysis.

“It’s a conversation we have to have now and we don’t have to wait for infections to hit 70,000 or seven million before we start doing something.”

They expect the amount of the virus to increase in the Las Vegas area next month.

“We have this sense of déjà vu again with Covid-19, right, this infectious disease is spreading,” Dr. Oh said. “We don’t really know much about it, but using a program like this, we can at least track where this virus may have emerged in different communities.”

Currently, the CDC reports most cases New York has 2,744 and California has 2,663.

Wyoming is currently the only state with zero reported cases.