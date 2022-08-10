New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hugh Hefner The founder of Playboy, he is known for wearing his iconic silk red robe and sailor cap, and has a long list of marriages and girlfriends during his bachelor lifestyle. The Playboy Mansion was Hefner’s longtime residence, where he hosted parties and entertained guests, usually in the presence of supermodels. Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91 and is currently buried next to Marilyn Monroe at Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Playboy was one of the first fashion magazines in the United States to feature nude images of women. The publication brought Hefner a fortune and a reputation as the face of American hedonism. Throughout his career, Hefner was a political activist who championed free speech and expression as vital to his business survival. Hefner built Playboy into an international brand that continued after his death.

Key to Hefner’s image is the appearance of an older, wealthy man surrounded by young supermodels in his lavish mansion. However, years after his death, Hefner’s legacy was marred by allegations of misbehavior and abuse by former lovers.

What Happened to Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion?

The Playboy Mansion is a large complex with 20 rooms and an area of ​​14,000 square feet. About a year before Hefner died, he put his infamous Playboy mansion on the market for $200 million. However, he later sold it to billionaire Darren Metropoulos for $100 million, but was allowed to live among the residents until his death in 2017.

Currently, the building is undergoing renovations and renovations to every part of the estate, including the pool, tennis, grotto and front lawn. However, Metropoulos cannot make changes to the building’s core structure as a guaranteed sale of the home.

“I am very passionate about its construction and look forward to this important opportunity to transform it into one of the finest estates in the country,” Metropoulos said. the sun. “As Mr. Hefner knows, I plan to meticulously restore the property to the highest quality and standards.”

How many wives does Hugh Hefner have?

Hefner’s love life was complicated, with several partners during his lifetime, including three wives and seven long-term partners or girlfriends. However, Hefner often dated more than one woman at a time and often engaged in overt sexual relationships.

His first wife was Mildred Williams, the couple married in 1949 and shared two children before divorcing in 1959. He married Kimberly Conrad in 1989 and the couple raised their two children in the Playboy mansion before separating in 1998 but their divorce was finalized in 2010. His last marriage was to Crystal Harris in 2012 and the couple remained married until his death.

It is difficult to calculate the exact number of Hefner’s partners as he dated at least seven women at the same time. His list of longtime girlfriends includes Holly Madison, Isabella St. James, Brande Roderick, Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, and Tina Marie Jordan. Madison was often described as Hefner’s “number one” girl, but the couple ended their relationship in 2008.

What was Hefner accused of in the A&E docuseries?

In January 2022, the A&E television network released a 10-part documentary containing serious allegations. Misbehavior and Abuse of Hefner Made by his ex-girlfriends and lovers. Madison said she was afraid to leave the building because Hefner allegedly had a “mountain of revenge” and claimed he didn’t use protection during sex. Other lovers, such as Theodore, claimed that Hefner was a “groomer” and that drug abuse was frequent in the mansion.

In June 2022, a civil jury indicted the comedian Bill Cosby was sexually assaulted A 16-year-old girl in the Hefner mansion in 1975.

Following the misconduct allegations, hundreds of former Playboy playmates and former staff came to Hefner’s defense, calling the allegations “baseless”.

His ex-wife Kimberly Conrad released a statement In his defense at that time.

“All people should be encouraged to share their personal experience in this world, but no one should dare to rewrite the truth at the expense of someone else’s character. It seems ignored that there are many accusers who are speaking out now. We have been with them for years. I am deeply saddened that these accounts are so far removed from the real victims of sexual abuse. And hope those who peddled lies to defame Hef find peace in their lives.”