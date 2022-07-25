What happened? Rogers executives brief politicians on recent grid outage

Officers of Rogers Communications Inc. and a number of other stakeholders are due to appear before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa on Monday to explain how the company’s recent massive network outage happened and outline the steps they are taking to prevent it from happening. again.

On the morning of July 8, Rogers’ entire network — from cable TV to the Internet to wireless phone service — went down and remained so for most of the day while the company tried to figure out what had happened.

At the end of the day, the company isolated and fixed the underlying problem, which they said was caused by a failed software update, which then escalated into a massive chain reaction that destroyed the entire system.

The outage caused numerous seemingly unrelated systems besides the company itself to crash, as things as varied as debit payments, emergency services, and government services were unavailable for most of the day, causing chaos.

Major Rogers shutdown hits businesses and customers across Canada. Rogers customers were caught off guard by a massive mobile and internet outage on Friday, which also caused widespread disruption to banks, businesses and some emergency services across Canada.

The outage affected a wide range of Canadian life, drawing the ire of consumers and government officials, who demanded compensation and assurances that the system would be redone with fail-safes enabled to provide working backups when something went wrong.

The Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the country’s telecommunications regulator, was among the first to look for a satisfactory explanation. The following Tuesday, the CRTC sent Rogers a letter demanding he answer dozens of questions.

The company was given a July 22 deadline to respond to those concerns, and it appears to have done so as the regulator posted a redacted version of Rogers’ explanation on the CRTC website Friday night.

On Sunday, Rogers released more details about what he plans to do, including:

Providing automatic switching of emergency calls to other operators in case of failure.

Separation of wireless and cable systems so that a failure in one does not affect the other.

Spending $10 billion to expand their networks.

“I know that it is only through these actions that we can restore your trust in Rogers and get your trust back,” said Rogers CEO Tony Stafieri.

Rogers’ system-wide network outage has damaged the firm’s reputation with many consumers, but the company promises it will never happen again and is compensating customers in the process. (Brent Levine/Bloomberg)

Questions remain, however, and politicians and the public will have an opportunity to push the company for more details at an Ottawa hearing starting at 11 a.m. ET, when senior Rogers officials including Stafieri, Regulatory Director Ted Woodhead and newly minted CTO Ron . Mackenzie will appear before the Standing Committee on Technology and Industry.

Rogers tried to calm his anger after the failure, with Stafieri saying the firm would do everything possible to fix it. “It is clear that the most important thing is that we ensure that this does not happen again,” Stafieri said. in an open letter to Canadians. “You have my personal commitment that Rogers will make all the necessary changes and investments to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Ron McKenzie’s comment should be particularly interesting as he was in the role for less than a week after previous CTO Jorge Fernandez was fired on July 21st.

“I don’t think he had any other choice but to resign or leave,” Patrick Horan, an analyst at Agilith Capital in Toronto, said of Fernandes’ abrupt firing. “He had to fall on the sword in a very delicate situation.”

Horan said Rogers’ explanation that a problem with a third party’s equipment led to the shutdown of all company services is not appropriate in a telecommunications world where redundancy and redundancy are the norm.

He said that it was impossible to imagine such a failure in a company whose network was built solely for wireless technology, unlike a firm like Rogers, which was primarily a cable company that has since moved to telecommunications, but, seems to have key parts of its activities. infrastructure in a legacy system.

Cable companies “don’t have the robust standards that telecommunications networks have,” Horan said. “If it was a third-party vendor or software vendor that had an update…before any update could be installed on the system, testing should have been done,” he said.

“It’s part of the learning curve of a cable network growing into a communications company.”

Crash could prevent merger with Shaw

The hearing comes as Rogers is trying to complete a $27 billion takeover of Shaw in a deal that will make Canada’s telecommunications industry even more powerful.

Rogers proposed the merger over a year ago, and the marriage has already proven more difficult on the altar than anticipated.

About a month after the merger plan was announced last year, Rogers’ wireless network went down in most of the country for about a day, irritating customers and raising questions about whether it would be in the best interest of Canadians to let Rogers buy shares. Shaw from Calgary, owner of Freedom Mobile, Canada’s number four wireless communications industry.

Last year, the CRTC allowed Rogers to buy Shaw’s broadcast assets, but the focus has been on the wireless side of the business. It would seem that Rogers solved this problem by announcing a deal to sell its wireless business to Quebecor’s Quebec-based company, but hurdles remain.

The company set a July 15 deadline for itself to complete the merger, but that day has come and gone without any updates from all involved. As for the entire Shaw deal, earlier this year Rogers set a revised completion date for the merger of July 31, and doubts are mounting as that day approaches.

Investors don’t seem to think the job is done. Shares of Shaw traded at about $35 a share on Friday, well below the more than $40 Rogers promised to pay for the company.

Competition issues

Obtaining approval for the merger from the Canadian Competition Authority, the Competition Bureau, is the biggest hurdle of all.

In May, the Competition Bureau filed an injunction to hold the merger on hold until it decides whether it would be bad for consumers. Rogers and Shaw agreed to negotiations with the regulator, but even before the shutdown, they expressed fears that these negotiations would lead nowhere.

Andrew Cameron was one of the millions of Canadians who found themselves without a working cell phone on the day of Rogers’ massive outage. He hopes the Competition Bureau of Canada will begin to use its powers to take better care of consumers and small businesses. (Andrew Cameron)

Andrew Cameron, a small business owner in Amherst, New Carolina, is among those who want the Bureau to start doing more to ensure competition and fewer merger stamps.

“[Rogers and Shaw] they say this merger will improve efficiency,” the podcaster and co-founder of the Canada Antitrust Project said in an interview. “What good will it do me? Because this efficiency basically leads to increased profits. [for them.]”

On the day of the outage, Cameron, like millions of Canadians, found himself without a working mobile phone, although he says he has internet at home because he gets it from a different provider. But he was unable to use many of the key services he usually relied on.

“Imagine you have a small business and you can’t use Interac all day,” he said.

Cameron is among those hoping Ottawa will focus on what’s best for local communities.

“If you want to unite, you have to show us that it is not anti-competitive,” he said.