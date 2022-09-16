New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kyle Richards And Jamie Lee Curtis shares why they’re proud to be a part of such a beloved film.

The original “Halloween” movie came out in 1978 and spawned over 10 sequels. However, many do not include original cast members. In 2018, a direct sequel to the original starring Curtis was released and was followed by “Halloween Kills” with the return of Richards. The final film in the franchise, “Halloween Ends”, is set to release in October 2022.

“It’s not a franchise and that’s something I want to remind people. [Creators] John Carpenter and Debra Hill made a movie,” Curtis explained. “They created this battle between good and evil. The fact that it’s stretched and pulled and extrapolated and amplified is beautiful, but it’s essentially the same story.”

When asked for any potential spoilers for this oneHalloween Kills,” Curtis called it “complex,” “different” and “very emotional,” promising fans a “happy ending.”

Meanwhile, Richards admits he wasn’t really scared when he was on set as a kid filming the original “Halloween.” She wasn’t scared until she saw it, noting that she had “nightmares and had to sleep with (her) mother until (she) was 15.” Ironically, the older she got the more scared she was to film the sequels.

Despite being nervous during filming, Richards is happy to return to her role in the franchise, saying that even though she’s nervous, it’s great to be a part of the movies and embrace it with fandom.

“The popularity of ‘Halloween’ is just unbelievable. To think that…people still love it so much and the fans are so passionate about it,” Richards said. “It’s just crazy, and I feel lucky and privileged to be a part of such an amazing story.”

Richards’ experience in the horror movie franchise “helped her deal with all the drama.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although she wants to stay away from it whenever she can, she says she “can’t escape the drama” and sometimes can’t avoid being “sucked in”.

“I don’t know how I’ve done Housewives this long to be honest, it’s been 12 years,” Richards said.

“When I started the show, I was doing a short show that I would do for three months and that was it. Little did I know that I would be here 12 years later,” she explained. “It’s a tough thing to put your life out there and have people judge and weigh in and struggle and drama, it really weighs on you. I don’t know how I’m still hanging in there. ! If Michael Myers can chase me, I think I can handle a lot of stuff.”

Richards and Curtis also talked about the changes made to the annual Horror Nights event, including the addition of a “Halloween” maze.

Curtis, star of the first “Halloween” movie, is excited about the new maze, saying that even if she doesn’t walk through it herself, her fans will continue to feel as brave as her character in the movie. .

“It’s amazing that it’s named after my doppelgänger, Larry Strode. It has nothing to do with Jamie Curtis. Jamie Curtis doesn’t like scary things, but Larry Strode represents to generations of fans consistency, strength, kick-ness, fierce courage, intelligence, tenacity, tenacity, and I embody all those qualities, so people think it’s me,” explained Curtis.

“It doesn’t matter if I go through the maze, they think that of me, because that’s what they think of Larry Strode.”

Although her co-star Richards praised her image, it still resonates with fans, who aren’t as enthusiastic about the idea of ​​Horror Nights in general. She recalls the first time she walked through one of the mazes at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

“House of Horrors was terrifying to me,” Richards said. “The first time I did it, I kept thinking, if these aren’t actors and some crazy people sneak in here and they’re chasing me. I think maybe because I’ve done so many movies.”

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Creative Director John Murdy teased this year’s all-new Halloween Horror Nights, featuring music with a new maze. The Weekend It’s called “The Weekend: After Hours Nightmare” and new elements have been added to the terror tram, making it scarier than ever.

“This year Terror Tram is taking a dark new turn, we’re expanding it a lot,” he said. “We’ve taken all the sets from Jordan Peele’s new movie…’No…’ and we’ve brought all the sets to the backlot at Universal Studios Hollywood and are now bringing it to life with a twist as part of Halloween Horror Nights…not just ‘not’, but ‘ All the people in red jumpsuits with scissors from Ma’ are also tethered.”

Other mazes screened alongside “Halloween” this year include “The Horrors of Blumhouse,” “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide,” “Killer Clowns from Outer Space,” “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman,” “Scarecrow: The Reaping” and “Universal Horror Hotel.”