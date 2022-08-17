What do you need to apply for a passport? Here is a step by step guide

If you’ve applied for a passport this year – or been put off by hours of queues at Canadian passport offices – you may be wondering why it’s suddenly so hard to get hold of one of those little blue books.

The federal government blames this on a sudden spike in passport applications at the same time that pandemic-related medical restrictions meant that up to 70% fewer staff could be in its service centers and processing facilities until May of this year. .

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told CBC News that the delays are not related to the actual production of passports, a process that is shrouded in secrecy to prevent forgery and fraud.

Canada Service says cameras are not allowed behind the counter in offices where passport applications are accepted or in private establishments where passports are made. He also declined an interview request from CBC News, but did not give a reason.

But the two agencies that oversee the bulk of the work have provided information to help piece together passport travel in Canada from the time of application to the receipt of a new travel document.

People hoping to apply for a Canadian passport line up in front of the Service Canada office in Vancouver on June 22. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

Application stage

The first step includes filling out the form for a new child or adult passport or a passport renewal form. Canadians can either mail the completed application or apply in person at Passport Office or Service Center Canadadepending on how soon they need a passport.

Managers at passport offices and Service Canada centers “sort” those in line – sometimes for hours, only to be rejected – to make sure those with the most urgent travel are at the front of the line. Agencies don’t keep track of how many clients are turned down.

Trip within 2-45 business days:

Anyone planning a trip within 45 business days of applying must visit one of the 35 passport offices throughout Canada and present proof of travel.

If you go this route, it can take up to two weeks to get a new passport, plus postage time, although there are urgent and express pickup available for those who travel earlier, at an additional cost.

Travel after 45 business days:

Those with further travel dates should travel to one of the 307 Service Canada centers in the country equipped to handle passport documents or mail when they are applied. On Wednesday, Social Development Minister Karina Gould said the government plans to add passport processing to more Service Canada centers in the coming weeks.

Given current demand, it may take up to 13 weeks for your passport to be received plus time by mail if you apply at a Service Canada center or by mail. However, some Canadians complain about months of waiting in limbo without updates to their apps.

Since the pandemic began to be lifted, travelers have faced a myriad of challenges, from obtaining new passports to long queues at airport security, flight cancellations and lost luggage. Passengers queue here at Toronto Pearson Airport on May 4. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

If you apply in person, the desk clerk will review your documents to make sure you haven’t missed anything.

Canada Service says mailed applications are “about 40% less efficient to process” – plus, once important documents like birth certificates are sent, there’s no telling when the government might mail them back.

It’s unclear when Canadians will be able to skip the line altogether and apply online. The government awarded IBM a contract to develop a digital application process in 2020. IRCC reports that the pilot project is ongoing.

Screening and security check

After receiving the application, the employee analyzes the applicant’s right to obtain a passportchecks the completeness of their personal information, checks their photos and ensures that all documents provided are authentic.

If something is missing, the client can be contacted to provide this data or documentation, or their documents can simply be sent back to them to begin the application process again.

Service Canada reports that the most common application errors are related to information about:

past addresses.

Past lessons.

Warranty and recommendations.

Identity documents.

Canada Services reports that the most common errors in passport applications relate to information about past addresses and professions, the applicant’s guarantor and references, and identity documents. (Illustration: CBC, source: Government of Canada)

Then there are security checks, many of which are shrouded in mystery.

The officer checks the information about the applicant against databases, including the System Lookout database. a special list to which a parent can add their child if they believe that another adult may apply for a passport on behalf of the child, putting them at risk of kidnapping. The staff member will also conduct a risk assessment for the applicant, identifying any possible red flags.

The passport program also cooperates with intelligence, police, federal justice, correctional and border services, as well as Interpol and others, although it is not clear what information is exchanged with these organizations when a Canadian applies for a passport.

If security or fraud issues are identified, the application will proceed to a second level of review by Passport Integrity Officers at IRCC.

Canada Services and Passport Office staff are trained to identify forged documents and other irregularities when assisting with a passport application. Here, people line up to enter the Service Canada office in Oshawa, Ontario May 30. (Doug Ives/Canadian Press)

The amount of time for any screening and checks depends on how complex the person’s application is, any gaps or “oddities” in their information, and the Passport Program’s ability to confirm the information or resolve its issues, the IRCC says.

Once a passport application is approved – or “eligible” as they say in the passport office – it is ready for the production process.

Passport processing

The federal government doesn’t actually make those blue passport books; this work is outsourced to the Canadian Bank Note Company, which also prints Canadian banknotes. (Canadian Bank Note did not respond to requests for comment.)

An Ottawa-based company manufactures blank passports at an undisclosed location. The State Passport Program is responsible for printing a photo page that includes your biographical information, as well as encoding your photo and information into chip embedded in the passport at our own printing houses.

Canadian Bank Note issues blank passports, as shown on the left, and the government’s passport program is responsible for printing the photo page and encoding the holder’s photo and information on a chip embedded in the book. (SHS)

Other security features include holographic images on the photo page and Hidden inks only show up under ultraviolet light.

The government did not say how long each passport takes to produce, or how much of the passport fee goes towards production costs.

However, you can see what the passport printing process looks like in these behind-the-scenes videos released by UK home office as well as Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

More checks, then delivery

After each passport is printed, quality checks are carried out to make sure the information in the book is correct and the chip is working. After that, the book is ready to be sent.

If you submitted your application by mail, your passport will be mailed back. If you applied in person, you can pick up your passport – for an additional fee of 20 USD or mail it to you. If Service Canada is unable to return your passport to you within promised timehe will waive the loading fee.

People line up at the passport office in Montreal June 22. The federal government says it will announce additional passport processing options at Service Canada centers in the coming weeks. (Ryan Remiors/Canadian Press)

Service Canada says hundreds of employees have been hired over the past year to expedite the process, including workers whose job it is to open and scan mailed attachments, as well as additional staff to process those attachments.

The number of unissued passports is expected to “significantly decrease” by the end of the summer, and by 2023 it will become “lower and more sustainable”. However, the agency also notes that next year, passports expire twice – 2.8. million compared to 1.3 million expiring this year as the first 10-year passports issued in 2013 expire.