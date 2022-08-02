What do we know about Deshaun Watson’s suspension — and could an NFL appeal be on the horizon?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s on-field fate may have gained significant clarity Monday — but the NFL could leave his status in limbo for days to come.

Jointly appointed disciplinary official Sue L. Robinson recommended Monday that Watson serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL Players Association said Sunday it will not appeal the decision regardless of the outcome. The league has until Thursday to appeal the suspension.

If the suspension is upheld, Watson, who at one point faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, will not play until Oct. 23, when the Browns visit the Baltimore Ravens, before he settles all but one lawsuit.

Here’s what we know:

Robinson’s decision to suspend Watson

In her report, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, Robinson said, “The NFL has carried its burden of proving by a preponderance of the evidence that Mr. Watson sexually harassed (as defined by the NFL) four therapists identified in the report.” Robinson wrote in his conclusion that Watson’s “pattern of conduct is far worse than it was before it was reviewed by the NFL.”

However, Robinson ruled that the NFL was “attempting to impose a more dramatic change in its culture without the benefit of fair notice” by seeking to suspend Watson for at least one year before applying for reinstatement.

“While it is entirely appropriate to discipline players more severely for nonviolent sexual conduct, I do not believe it is appropriate to do so without notice of the extraordinary change this position represents for the NFL and its players,” Robinson wrote.

Beyond his suspension, Watson faces no additional penalty.

Robinson ruled that Watson could not hire his own massage therapists and must receive massages from masseuses hired by the team.

The NFL case centers on four women. NFL investigators were only able to interview 12 of the 24 women who sued Watson.

Watson had a three-day disciplinary hearing in late June, during which Robinson heard from attorneys representing the quarterback and the NFL.

What happens if the NFL appeals Watson’s suspension?

If the NFL decides to appeal the suspension in favor of a longer one, the league has three days to submit a written appeal.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee is responsible for handling the appeal and “issuing a written decision constituting full, final and complete resolution of the dispute,” per Article 46 of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The NFL Players Association released a statement Sunday night saying neither it nor Watson will appeal Robinson’s decision.

“Regardless of her decision, DeShawn and the NFLPA stand by her ruling, and we call on the NFL to do the same,” the NFLPA said.

If Watson receives a hefty suspension on appeal, the NFLPA could take the case to federal court, as did Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Watson settled out of court

As of Monday, Watson had agreed to settlements with 23 of the 24 women who sued him alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson agreed to settlements in three lawsuits on Monday, but he reached settlements in 20 earlier lawsuits on June 21.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 women suing Watson, did not immediately say what the remaining civil lawsuit against Watson is. However, he told ESPN that Ashley Solis, the first woman to sue Watson in March 2021, was one of three women who recently settled.

On July 15, the Houston Texans reached settlements with 30 women who had made or were poised to make claims against the team for their alleged role in Watson’s off-field actions.

According to a Texans staff member The New York Times, Watson provided massage therapists with submitted non-disclosure agreements. The Texans arranged for some of Watson’s massage sessions to stay at The Houstonian, a hotel and spa in Houston, the Times reported.

“While our organization has no knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have decided to resolve the matter amicably. This is not an admission of wrongdoing, but rather a clear stand against sexual harassment and misconduct of any kind,” Texans owners Janice McNair, Hannah and Cal McNair said in a statement. .

How Watson got here

Watson began his NFL career with the Texans, spending five seasons with the club from 2017-21. Watson did not play while awaiting a trade to Houston in 2021.

Watson’s trade demands after the 2020 season became difficult to fulfill after the lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct were first filed in March 2021.

Within a month, 22 women filed civil suits against him in 2021. Watson filed two more lawsuits against him, one on May 31, 2022 and another on June 6, 2022, bringing the total to 24. An additional lawsuit was filed but the plaintiff was dismissed after a judge ruled that her name must be included in the petition.

Bomb shell report

In early June, The New York Times reported that Watson had booked massage appointments with at least 66 women from fall 2019 to spring 2021.

According to the Times, 66 women:

24 women sued Watson.

A woman who sued Watson withdrew her petition.

Both women filed criminal complaints but did not sue Watson.

At least 15 massage therapists have released statements of support for Watson at the request of Watson’s lawyers.

At least four massage therapists contract with Texans.

The five women were identified by plaintiff’s attorneys during the trial of their civil lawsuits.

At least 15 other women, whose placements with Watson were confirmed through interviews and records reviewed by The Times in their report.

What’s next for the Browns?

If the suspension remains at six games, Watson will miss games against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11, the New York Jets on Sept. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22, the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 2 and the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9. , and the New England Patriots on October 16.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said at the start of training camp last week that quarterback Jacoby Brissett will take over as Cleveland’s starter when Watson is out.

The Browns acquired Watson in a trade and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract in March. It is the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

The Browns sent the Texans six future draft picks, including three first-round picks.

Watson’s contract was negotiated so his base salary in 2021 would be $1.035 million — meaning he would lose at least $345,000 in the six games he would miss if his suspension stood.

Watson’s base salary over the remaining four years of his contract is $46 million.