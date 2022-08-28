What do voters want in 2024? Democrats want unifiers, Republicans want fighters

Most Republican voters believe they already have the right candidate for 2024: Donald Trump.

Democratic voters are more eager for a change in the party and a new face for the 2024 race.

Democrats want a unifier in their 2024 nominee, while Republicans are looking for a fighter.

It’s not just that Democratic and Republican voters disagree about who should be the next president. A new USA TODAY/Ipsos poll found that they also have different views of the critical characteristics to work for.

Democratic voters say they mostly want a unifier who will focus on bringing the country together and finding reconciliation, while Republican voters value first and foremost a fighter who will fight for “the freedom and dignity of all Americans.”

This is what parties on both sides want: a nominee who can win.

Chris Hastings, 80, a conservative retiree from Hoover, Alabama, who was polled, wants a contender who is “strong enough to fight the media,” a quality he sees in former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I can’t stand the coarse-mouthed Republicans who just push themselves around,” he said.

Telena Tantal, 54, a stay-at-home mom and Democrat from Buckley, Michigan, has other symptoms in mind. “Someone who really cares about other people, is not out for their own political gain or their own financial gain,” she said. She wants a president who understands “what’s going on with everyday people — you know, struggles, concerns, struggles.”

As the jockeying for the 2024 election begins, the survey finds a political landscape shaped by a familiar partisan divide. Conflicting views on how presidents should act and what issues they should focus on complicate efforts to address the nation’s most pressing problems or agree on what they are.

Asked to rank nine traits by their importance in the next presidential candidate, Democrats ranked “bringing the country together” at the top; Republicans rank that characteristic fourth on the list in the middle. Republicans place less of a premium on having “strong policy knowledge and skills” than Democrats.

Both rank second as “fighting for the people they represent”.

“Republican voters in this poll tell us they clearly want a fighter in 2024, and they see Trump as their champion,” says Cliff Young, president of Ipsos. “On the other hand, Democrats want someone who is both a fighter and a unifier. Now, (President Joe) Biden falls short of meeting these two dueling ideals.

The online poll of 2,345 adults taken Aug. 18-22 has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Time for the younger generation?

That said, many Trump supporters in follow-up interviews raised objections about the former president’s age and personality. “He did some things that I liked,” said Tyler Geyer, 35, a mail carrier from Kenna, West Virginia. For 2024, however, “I want someone from the younger generation to run the country and someone who is maybe not so bombastic.” He mentioned DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Democratic voters are more eager for a change in the party and a new face for the 2024 race. In the poll, 44% of them say Biden “deserves re-election” while 56% say he should not run for re-election.

“In some ways, I think he’s doing the best he can with the mess that Trump has left,” said Aaron Schisler, 36, a left-leaning independent from Pocatello, Idaho. “But in other ways, I don’t think it does enough. I think it takes a lot of half steps.”

If Biden were to run, “it would pose a definite risk of a Republican victory,” he said.

Biden gets credit from Democratic voters for having significant government experience (92%), key policy knowledge and skills (86%) and a focus on unifying the country (85%). But one of their lowest ratings was for being an effective communicator and evangelist (65%). Only 60 percent predict that he can win the 2024 election.

Women are more pessimistic than men about Biden’s prospects, and younger voters are more pessimistic than older ones. Among Democratic voters under 35, an overwhelming majority, 53%, say he can win re-election.

In contrast, an overwhelming 82% of Republicans predict that Trump will win the next election.

Nine in 10 Republican voters rate Trump as a leader who is “willing to use all the tools at his disposal to get things done”; 87% say he fights for the people he represents; 86% say they fight “whack corporations and cancel culture.” One of his lowest ratings was for “focusing on bringing the country together and finding a solution” (70%).

Division on the country’s top issues

What is the biggest problem facing the country today?

Republican voters say it’s inflation, followed by immigration. Democratic voters say it’s gun violence, followed by climate change. Indeed, among the top five issues for voters in each party, the issues cited by both are inflation and this one: political extremism or polarization.

“I hope in this day and age that (Republicans) come together as a party with the Democrats,” said Tantal, a stay-at-home mom from Michigan. “I keep saying this to all my friends and family: These people, I think they’ve forgotten who they’re working for – ‘We the people, by the people, for the people.’ And I think it’s lost somewhere.”