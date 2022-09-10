What Chelsea players can expect from new Potter manager

“ATHow do you want to die? That was the question Graham Potter asked his players in a pre-match meeting before his Swansea team faced Manchester City in the FA Cup three years ago. “It was like, ‘They can either beat you when you’re on your back and tickle your stomach, or they can beat you if you do it right,'” says Matt Grimes, a regular under Potter during his only season in charge. . Swansea and now club captain.

“Because if you’re sitting in a block of 10, they’ll still break and beat you, so you might as well clench your fist while you’re doing it. That’s how he sold it, we were all on the same page and eventually we bonded with them.”

Swansea, unfortunately, lost: the team of Josep Guardiola received a soft penalty, and Sergio Aguero won offside. Those who have played Potter note his meticulous approach, whether it be carefully planning workloads or interest in their personal lives, and that evening he gave Grimes the task of playing center back against the prime minister for the first time in his career. League champions.

“He said that their striker will always fall deep, so you have two centre-backs doing nothing, so it was about using one of the centre-backs,” says Grimes.

“Graham wanted me, as a left centre-back, to move into midfield to signify Bernardo Silva, who played at number 8 on the right, high up towards the striker. When the ball was on the other side, I had to intervene to mark the player, because if I didn’t and I was in line with the other central defenders, they would find him and soon be in our back four, and we all know what happens when City and Bernardo Silva take the ball in those positions. There were a few times in the first half where I stepped on him and hit the ball a couple of times and that gave us such confidence in the game that the plan we devised worked. No one else has tried.”

Potter arrived in South Wales with a growing reputation after leading Östersund from the fourth division to the top tier of Swedish football and reaching the Europa League play-offs in which they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as his fan list grew snowy lumpy only in Swansea. . Grimes recalls a period towards the end of the season when Potter’s side beat Stoke, Brentford and Middlesbrough (9-2 on aggregate) en route to a 10th place finish in the league.

“They were pretty big teams at the time with a few big players and they were yelling at each other like, ‘How is this happening? What’s going on here? I don’t know who to pick up,” Grimes says. “It gives you such confidence and that’s how we ended the season with teams showing up and not knowing how to play against us. I truly believe that if we had a second season under him at Swansea we would be promoted.”

Matt Grimes celebrating Graham Potter’s Swansea goal against Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

Potter’s next challenge is to shift his philosophy of possession and liberating approach to maximize the potential of the undeniably talented Chelsea side. The Masters in Leadership and Emotional Intelligence certainly helped him hone his people management skills. Jamie Hopcutt, who spent seven years under Potter at Östersund, recalls a poignant moment at pre-season training camp in Tenerife, shortly before their Europa League adventure.

“We had a player on the court who had a bit of a bad reputation in Sweden and [Potter] I heard the players whispering, “What is he doing here?” Hopcutt says. “So he gathered us all in a room, sat everyone down, and started telling each player, ‘You come from here, you come from there, who are you to judge people?’ Basically, he was explaining that we are all really nobody, so who are we to judge someone just because of their origins? It was a “wow” moment. It made us remember where we all came from. It made our bond even stronger and made us work harder.”

The 47-year-old is generally calm and reserved with his players, which is the perfect tonic for his more extroverted longtime assistant Billy Reed, who previously managed Hamilton. Equally, those who have played Potter claim that he is “not all that cute” and is more than capable of pulling off weird rants. Hopkatt tells the story of training in Östersund after an unexpected 3-0 league defeat. “He took us to the training field and made us run line to line and he didn’t tell us when he was going to stop because he said, ‘The players gave up on the field’ so he tested us mentally. “, Hopkat says.

“The players were shocked. It was a dig into the mental side of the players: how long can you go without knowing how long you can run? We just went line by line. He did not say a word to any of the players, and after 30-40 minutes he simply blew a whistle, that was enough. We won the next game.”