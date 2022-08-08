What can Ten Hag do about Manchester United’s sad decline?

ERick ten Hag: You have three weeks to save Manchester United’s season. Sounds ridiculous after just 90 minutes of Premier League play, even if it was a horrendous 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday – their first home defeat against these rivals in 113 years?

Of course, yes, but this is the glaring truth that the new manager faces. And it certainly doesn’t help that Ten Hag’s ability to rebuild an obscenely mediocre team is heavily influenced by two branches of executive power: the savvy of football director John Mertow and the Glazer family’s desire to go broke with a serious amount of money.

Terrible start for Ten Haag as Gross sacks Brighton to win Manchester United Read more

Sunday’s capitulation looked like it hadn’t even been four months since Ten Hag was named team rebuild manager, like last season hadn’t ended with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on 22 May and Ralf Rangnick’s stay on post of coach. the interim manager finished sixth with United, 35 points behind champions Manchester City. Brighton’s visit was akin to matching the No. 39 in an ongoing dismal campaign and the latest setback in the club’s era since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The evidence is burning: nothing much has changed since the dog days of the last term.

When Ten Hag was appointed on April 21, shots were fired at a new recruitment campaign. The main target was Frenkie de Jong. Murtow and the Glazers had a relative age to sign the Barcelona playmaker or leave at a reasonable time if, say, due diligence found that he might not want to join, or if there was a £17m pending issue in deferred wages.

But no. Instead, Ten Hag, Murtaugh and the Glazers continued their pursuit of De Jong – “playing poker”, as one of the club’s executives described it – before and after Sunday’s rout, with him still a Barcelona player and a percentage chance of signing. . it is reduced to single figures.

There have been several signings: Christian Eriksen (free), Lisandro Martinez (£48.3m) and Tyrell Malasia (£13m). But with only Eriksen and Martinez starting against Brighton, the team that entered Old Trafford on Sunday looked all too familiar and musty.

Where De Jong could have lined up, there was instead a functional pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay on the team without Rafael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter coming on as a substitute in the second half. It was a composition speckled with mediocrity.

Harry Maguire celebrates United’s goal against Brighton, but was caught out of position during the match, as is often the case. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

David de Gea is excellent at stopping shots, but is a hindrance on a high ball and his questionable long-range passing ability, as Ederson was lit with one agricultural hoof right out of play. Diogo Dalot, the right-back, can falter, as he did when he narrowly missed a goal 15 seconds into the match. Harry Maguire, whom Ten Haeg left as captain, was out of position, as is often the case. And if Luke Shaw has the ability to be in the United starting lineup, then Marcus Rashford is in that regard in the saloon of last chance.

Can Ten Hag really improve any or all of the above? According to Sunday, the answer is no. But this is his job. In the same way that Murtaugh must create a viable alternative to Ronaldo who wants to leave, in addition to Marko Arnautovic, or build Adrian Rabiot as an alternative to De Jong. The Juventus midfielder’s indiscipline makes him an odd choice for the martinet-like Ten Hag.

Manchester United’s optimism quickly vanished as old failures return | Jonathan Wilson Read more

One of the tests is: Will Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp choose the same players as United now? If the answer is no, then they shouldn’t be considered, otherwise what’s the point of trying to compete with the top two teams in the country?

But here we come to the question of the owners: are they really serious about challenging City-Liverpool hegemony? It’s been almost ten years since United were last champions and only three trophies have been won in that time, so the answer is definitely no. There’s a mountain of debt piled on the club by the owners – almost £500m at the end of last year – and there’s a string of failed managers since Ferguson, plus a roll call of mediocre signings these Ten Hag have inherited. just the last harvest. All this should be politely called mismanagement.

When Sheikh Mansour bought City 14 years ago, the club was transformed by its staff and ownership structure. Result: six titles, two FA Cups and six League Cups. When Fenway Sports Group took ownership of Liverpool in 2010, the same thing happened, clear and decisive improvements in staff and structure led to success: the first title in 30 years plus the Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and League. Malcolm Glaser purchased United in 2005, but he inherited the genius Ferguson, who has already been in charge for 19 years. When the Scot left, the sunset began: the capitulation to Brighton was a club in the microcosm.

The transfer window is three weeks away and United desperately need to act on the market. But for Ten Hag to truly thrive, the structural rifts that run deep into the club also need to be addressed, and almost certainly through a change of ownership. This is something that the Dutchman cannot influence.