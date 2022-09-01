New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Stores in New York are now enforcing an age limit on the sale of refillable whipped cream cans, due to the potential recreational drug dangers of whippets.

New York Senate Bill S.2819A passed the Assembly last year, June 2021. It is intended to prohibit the sale of whipped cream chargers and cartridges to persons under 21 years of age.

“These two-inch steel cylinders contain nitrous oxide, which is dangerous when inhaled directly,” Democratic New York state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said in a public address.

“Whipped cream cans can be sold individually or as refills in packs to recharge them,” Addabbo continued.

New York stores have begun enforcing a ban on the sale of canisters of whipped cream to under-21s

“The sole purpose of the bill is to have a personal charger or cartridge that is accessible to young residents and [are] Nitrous oxide is not properly used to get high.”

Addabbo’s address stated that whippets are also known as “whippits” and “whip-its” and cans holding them are littering various districts of the state.

People have called my office directly to do something about this problem,” said Addabbo. “Since the law went into effect I have seen fewer discarded whippit chargers or cartridges on the streets in my district.”

“An ephemeral height [from whippets] May lead to seizures, death or lifelong suffering.”

Garbage aside, medical experts and addiction experts say whippets should be avoided because they can harm the human body.

What are Whippets?

Among recreational drug users, “whippets” is a slang term used to describe nitrous oxide abuse, according to Dr. Bruce Bassey, an addiction psychiatrist at TelepsyHealth, a psychiatric treatment center in Jacksonville, Florida.

What is Fentanyl? Here’s more to know about the dangerous drug

“Nitrous oxide is the propellant in whipped cream containers,” Bassey told Fox News Digital.

He said people access nitrous oxide by inhaling the aerosol contained in the can; Gas provides a high sensation.

“[Whippets are mainly] It is primarily used by young people because of how easy it is to obtain [these] from the grocery store,” Bassey continued. “Recreational abuse of nitrous oxide is very harmful to the nervous system.”

Potential risks include irreversible neurological problems, psychological problems, personality changes, damage to the central nervous system – and death.

While the name “Whippets” might sound like it can only be made with whipped cream, nitrous oxide is found in a variety of household products.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, some cooking sprays contain nitrous oxide, along with race car products that increase octane levels.

The agency’s Inhalants Research Report warns that other household products such as spray paints, deodorant, hairsprays and fabric sprays, butane lighters and propane tanks are used recreationally.

Ex-Addict’s Amazing Transformation to College Graduate: ‘Start Today’

A Whippet awareness article published by the National Inhalant Prevention Coalition (NIPC) reports that some recreational users access nitrous oxide and ingest the gas with standard party balloons.

Other users have reportedly gotten their hands on a “cracker device,” a small cylindrical tube used to open Whippet cans, according to the NIPC.

What else should people know about nitrous oxide?

Nitrous oxide is a non-irritating, colorless gas that has a slightly sweet odor, according to Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, chief medical officer at American Addiction Centers, a Tennessee-based substance use and mental health disorder treatment facility.

Tattoo safety: What to know about getting inked as Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman recovers from infection

“There it is [a] Legitimate purpose in some settings, including use as a sedative [and] a fuel booster used in rocket engines — and its antibacterial effects allow for its use in the manufacture of whipped cream,” Weinstein told Fox News Digital.

He noted that nitrous oxide is also used as laughing gas — which is why some recreational users call the chemical “hippie crack” or “sweet air.”

Why are whippets so dangerous?

Whippets can cause a list of negative effects, Weinstein told Fox News Digital.

Potential risks include irreversible neurological problems, psychological problems, personality changes, damage to the central nervous system – and death.

“Nitrous oxide use also induces vitamin B12 deficiency, which leads to the most dire consequences of its use,” Weinstein said.

“Vitamin B12 is essential in the synthesis of myelin, the sheath or protective membrane that forms around nerve cells, including the brain and spinal cord.”

Nitrous oxide inactivates a key component of vitamin B12 and is dangerous because it breaks down myelin and leads to subacute degeneration of the spinal cord, according to Weinstein.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He continued, “Psychological symptoms like weakness, aggression, confusion, hallucinations, difficulty walking [or] Impaired balance, decreased coordination, and other manifestations of impaired muscle control are all possibilities for nitrous oxide abuse.”

Weinstein warns that sources of whippet canisters and nitrous oxide are still available online — so it’s important for people to be vigilant, avoid the trend and know the signs of potential abuse.

Can the use of whippets be fatal?

The American Addiction Center’s Oxford Treatment Center in Etta, Miss., reported 29 fatal cases of nitrous oxide abuse, according to a 2016 case study published in the American Journal on Addictions.

Deaths after long-term exposure are often associated with neurological complications, including hypoxia or anoxia, conditions that occur when oxygen flow to the brain or other organs is reduced or completely stopped.

Follow us on Facebook for more Fox Lifestyle news

Dr. Andrew Yousouf, medical director at Recovery Centers of America in Raritan Bay, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital that the high provided by Whippets “is very short-lived and can lead users to abuse large quantities.”

Short-term effects of whippets include blurred vision, loss of coordination, impaired judgment, confusion, sweating, and dizziness.

“More seriously, whippets can suffocate or starve brain cells of oxygen to cause death, causing permanent damage, especially in juveniles whose brains are not yet fully developed,” Yousouf said.

He also said, “The risks of Whippets increase when combined with other drugs or alcohol.”

How can families prevent the use of whippets?

According to Yousouf, the first line of defense for families who want to keep their home whippet-free and their children away from this dangerous trend is to have an open and honest conversation.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“Educate your child about the dangers of whippets and other inhalants, but don’t use specific products or teach techniques, which could lead to curiosity,” he said.

“Communicate that it may seem less dangerous than ‘hard-core’ drugs, but a transient overdose can lead to seizures, death or lifelong suffering.”