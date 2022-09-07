What are the worst substitutions in football history?

“During the match between Red Star Zvezda and Maccabi (Haifa), Milan Pavkov entered the field in the 78th minute and scored an own goal in the 90th minute. Have we never seen a more disastrous replacement before?” tweets @Terunoumi89.

A pitiful own goal by Pavkov solved a decisive Champions League play-off problem that went into extra time at 4-4 on aggregate.

Incredible scenes last night when Milan Pavkov scored an own goal in the last minute to secure Maccabi Haifa qualification to the Champions League group stage at the expense of Crvena Zvezda Belgrade! 😮#Championship pic.twitter.com/n13KNVhSkH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 24, 2022

Of course, sports disaster is in the eye of the beholder, so we leave it up to you to decide whether the following examples are better or worse.

“I believe that it cannot be worse than what happened to Marco Etcheverry,” writes Joerg Michner. “Imagine the situation: your country, Bolivia, is playing its first World Cup since 1950, facing Germany in the opening match of USA 94. Despite being your country’s star player, you come off the bench having suffered a knee injury for several months back. Finally, in the 79th minute you were replaced and your team lost 1-0. After four minutes and two touches, everyone’s favorite Lothar Matthäus knocks you down with a wave of his hand, and after the game is stopped, you give him a harmless, perhaps deserved, but unnecessarily irritable kick. The referee doesn’t like it and sends you off… Bolivia lost, Etcheverry was suspended for the last two group games and never played in the World Cup again. Ouch”.

Fast forward to 2013 and St. Johnstone’s Rory Fallon was sent 35 seconds after power onElbow strike to Michael Hector of Aberdeen. Flash back to 2002 and “oops” was the buzzword at the Battle of Bramall Lane in 2002, with a pair of spares making memorable cameo appearances.

George Santos and Patrick Suffo were substituted for Sheffield United in the 64th minute, both were sent off in the 65th minute and the match was abandoned shortly after. https://t.co/nWnMWpx8BJ — country dude (@country_dude_) August 31, 2022

Next we have the curious case of the wrong player. “Manny Omoinmi came on as a substitute for West Ham for the last eight minutes of extra time in the Worthington Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in the 1999-2000 season,” Alan Thomas begins. West Ham won on penalties after a 2-2 draw. However, the match was ordered to be replayed as Omoinmi had played in the competition for Gillingham earlier in the season and was therefore ineligible. West Ham lost the replay 3-1.

Earlier this year, Didier Deschamps threw for Jonathan Klaus in the 79th minute to try and put France over the line in their Nations League match against Croatia. Four minutes later, the defender clumsily knocked down Andrej Kramaric in the penalty area, and the forward converted the penalty and earned Croatia a draw.

In September 1992, Andy Comyn had even more success at the baseball stadium:

Not shown in full here, but Andy Comyn came on as a substitute at Derby after this free kick was awarded, making it an own goal about 5 seconds later “ball in play”. Crazy Game – Derby 3 Bristol City 4https://t.co/rIkROufsqz — Andrew McGill (@AndrewRMcGill) August 31, 2022

And finally, Jim Herson has a new take on an old favourite.

The appearance of Ali Daya as a replacement was a disaster for Graeme Souness’s reputation. — Jim Herson (@JimHearson) August 31, 2022

Players outperform teams in season scoring

“After six games, Erling Haaland is single-handedly ahead of 14 Premier League teams in goals scored.” written by Sean Forster. “When was the last time a player finished a season with more goals than the entire team?”

This has happened in seven Premier League seasons, most recently in 2020/21. Perhaps most notable was the 2017-18 season, when Mohamed Salah overtook three teams in his debut season at Liverpool.

2002-03 Ruud van Nistelrooy 25, Thierry Henry 24, James Beatty 23, Sunderland 21

2005-06 Thierry Henry 27, Sunderland 26

2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo 31, Fernando Torres 24, Emmanuel Adebayor 24, Derby County 20

2013-14 Luis Suarez 31, Norwich City 28

2016-17 Harry Kane 29, Middlesbrough 27

2017-18 Mo Salah 32, West Bromwich Albion 31, Harry Kane 30, Swansea City 28, Huddersfield Town 28

2020-21 Harry Kane 23, Mo Salah 22, Sheffield United 20

We’ll be level, we don’t have the will or the time to go through the entire history of English top football, hence the convenient 1992 cut-off. But it would be remiss not to mention Everton legend Dixie Dean, who scored a record 60 goals in the 1927/28 league season. It was easier to score goals in those days, so he didn’t top any team – Blackburn and Portsmouth had the lowest scores at 66.

James Beatty on his way to victory over Sunderland in 2002-03. Photograph: Gareth Copley/PA.

Doo-doo-doo-doo…

“What was the first mention of a football club that made the ‘great escape’ avoiding relegation from a seemingly doomed position?” Ralph Burns asks. “It is believed that this expression was first used after the release of the film of the same name in June 1963.”

We don’t know if this is the first time, but Stuart Beard found a mention from May 1965. “The headline in the Essex & Thurrock Gazette was ‘Great Escape Season,'” he writes. Grace Athletic of the Athens League Premier Division survived the final day, beating Walton & Hersham 5-2, “living with relegation hanging over them from September to April”.

“Recently I watched the third test between India and the West Indies,” wrote Manas Pkhadke in 2011. “I was very surprised to see Billy Doctrow (who is the referee) sitting in the stands named after him, wearing a Liverpool jersey and kissing the badge in front of the cameras. Are there other referees in international cricket (present or past) who have publicly pledged allegiance to a football club?

Roy Proctor was ready to give some answers. “The most obvious cricket umpire publicly recognized by a football club is the incomparable Harold ‘Dickey’ Bird, who in a Guardian article in 2008 stated: ‘I have supported Barnsley for 70 years, so I will not miss this event for anything.’ afternoon.’ The afternoon in question was the FA Cup quarter-final between Tykes and Chelsea, a match that Barnsley won. The other referee was Ian Gould, a goalkeeper who played for Slough Town and Arsenal, earning him the nickname “The Shooter”. In July 2009, Gould became chairman of the Southern Football League’s Burnham Football Club. And while I’m not sure which team he’s rooting for, legendary West Indian referee Steve Bucknor, like Gould, was a goaltender playing for Jamaica at the high school level. He became a referee and directed the World Cup qualifier.”

You can help?

Bournemouth have sacked Scott Parker after four games of the Premier League season. Is this the fastest dismissal of a manager who was promoted in the previous campaign?” Michael Booth asks.

York City played at York Road in Maidenhead last week. Are there other examples of teams playing away on fields with their own names? Windsor going to Windsor Park? Is Spain going to the park of Spain? #ycfc — George Davidson (@MrHenryGee) September 6, 2022

“What is the first phrase last name + ball describes the manager’s football philosophy?” reflects Daniel Markus. “I thought it was Sarriball, but my friend pointed out that Stoke played Pulisball for a while. Are there earlier examples?

When Werder Bremen beat Borussia Dortmund in injury time on 20 August after a 2-0 defeat in the 88th minute, it was quoted as the first such turn in Bundesliga history – and “the first in 13 years” or something. in this kind. major European leagues. What was the previous one? — Yes, this is Twitter (@yesthatsatwitr) August 31, 2022

“While we quite rightly love to chide our American cousins ​​for the word ‘football’, we all know that the greatest shame of our nation is that it is actually a British word,” begins Ethan McIntosh. “In this regard, I wonder if there have ever been clubs in the UK that officially called themselves football clubs at any point in their history? Just writing “football clubs” is already a criminal offense, I’m sorry.”

Conor Coventry made his West Ham debut against Man City in the first game of the season. The last time a player with the “league club name” played in the LP, perhaps Rhys Oxford (?) – also for West Ham, by the way. Are there any other players from the PL era with club names? — this is notipswitch (@thisisntipswitch) September 6, 2022

“Have two coaches ever switched clubs? asks Tom Solan.

@TheKnowledge_GU Has anyone scored more Premier League goals in a calendar month than Erling Haaland in August (9)? — Francesco Lopez (@FrankLopezCoach) September 2, 2022