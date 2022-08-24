New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The 90s sitcom about six friends in their 20s living in the big city has remained popular since its first episode aired in 1994. Six core Characters in “Friends.” – Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler and Joey – played by Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. Every character has memorable moments in the show. These moments have captivated fans for decades.

There are many famous quotes from ten seasons of “Friends.” Ross forced “We’re on break!” Joey’s catchphrase when describing his breakup with Rachel is “How are you?” When he meets a new girl. Of course, the classic Chandler line “Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable” and “Pivot!” Ross shouted the word. He, Rachel, and Chandler try to fit a large bed up a steep set of apartment stairs.

Many resonated with the quotes spoken in “Friends” as the show offers characters dealing with relatable situations, especially for the 20-30 year old. For example, in one episode, Monica asks Phoebe if she has a plan for her life, and Phoebe responds, “I don’t even have a plan.” In another, Phoebe is asked for help and she responds, “I can, but I don’t want to.” In a conversation with Rachel, Chandler says, “I’m not great at giving advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” And in another, Phoebe tells Joey, “Boyfriends and girlfriends come and go, but this is life.”

Friends 25th Anniversary: ​​See the Cast Through the Years

Why was ‘Friends’ cancelled?

“Friends” had ten seasons and ran from 1994-2004. The same main cast is present throughout the show. “Friends” co-creator Martha Kauffman told Entertainment Weekly that celebrities are growing up and starting families of their own.

By the final season of the show each character had a story to tell and progressed beyond the neighborhood apartments.

In May 2021, the “Friends” cast reunited to mark the show’s 25th anniversary. “Friends: The Reunion” There they revisited the show’s set, including the iconic hangout spot Central Perk. They read the previously shot scenes together. The special was hosted by James Corden and the reunion earned multiple Emmy nominations.

Who is the most successful cast member of “Friends?”

Although the entire “Friends” cast continued to act after the show, Aniston was arguably the most successful in the entertainment industry. Aniston appeared Hit films like “The Break-Up” with Vince Vaughn, “He’s Just Not That Into You” with Ben Affleck, “The Switch” opposite Jason Bateman and more. She also starred in the television show “The Morning Show” opposite Reese Witherspoon.

A ‘Friends’-themed Airbnb debuts in Tampa Bay

Schwimmer, Kudrow, Perry, Cox and LeBlanc also continued to star after “Friends” ended. Schwimmer voiced Melman in the “Madagascar” movies and has been on several television shows, including “The People v OJ Simpson,” where he played Robert Kardashian.

Kudrow has starred in films such as “PS I Love You,” “Easy A,” and “Booksmart,” as well as a variety of TV shows such as “Web Therapy,” “The Comeback,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

After “Friends,” Perry Starred in the movies “Numb” and “17 Again” and TV shows like “Mr. Sunshine” and “The Good Wife.”

Cox starred in several “Scream” films during her time on “Friends” and starred in 2008’s “Bedtime Stories.”

‘Friends’ co-creators say sitcom’s lack of diversity wasn’t intentional

Finally, LeBlanc had a “Friends” spin-off show called “Joey” from 2004 to 2006. He appeared in “Episodes” and “Man With a Plan”.

Who guest starred in ‘Friends’?

“Friends” has been packed with major Hollywood guest stars for its ten-year run. Reese Witherspoon plays Rachel’s sister, Jill. George Clooney plays the doctor, Adam Goldberg plays Chandler’s crazy roommate Eddie, Billy Crystal and Robin Williams appear soon, Winona Ryder plays Rachel’s friend from college, Gabrielle Union plays the new neighbor, and Brad Pitt stars in a prominent episode titled “The One.” with rumour.”

Alec Baldwin briefly played Phoebe’s boyfriend and Freddie Prinze Jr. played Sandy, a nanny. Morgan Fairchild and Kathleen Turner star as Chandler’s parents, Bob Balaban as Phoebe’s father, John Stamos as Chandler’s colleague, and Paul Rudd as Phoebe’s husband, Mike Hannigan.

Other guest stars on the show include Jon Favreau, Charlie Sheen, Ellen Pompeo, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Faris and Ben Stiller.