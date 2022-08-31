New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Covering 3,4000 square miles in the northwestern United States, Yellowstone is one of the nation’s most visited national parks, with scenic views and hiking trails that attract millions of people each year. The park is home to a variety of biomes and world-renowned lakes, valleys and mountain ranges. Congress established Yellowstone in 1872, considered the nation’s first national park.

In the summer of 2022, Yellowstone was temporarily closed due to severe water flooding that damaged infrastructure critical to the park’s day-to-day operations. Flash floods made many parts of the park unsafe for visitors and downed power lines, resulting in a blackout across the surrounding area.

Eventually, the park was able to reopen by implementing a licensing policy that allowed only certain vehicles to enter Yellowstone on certain days of the week. This was done to manage public traffic and keep the park from getting overcrowded.

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our teams and partners, we’re ready to reopen Yellowstone’s South Loop. It’s impossible to reopen just one loop over the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation,” said Yellowstone’s Cam Scholey. Superintendent, in a statement at the time.

What are the best places to visit?

One of Yellowstone’s most popular attractions, along with the wildlife and beautiful scenery, is Old Faithful Geyser. Shaped like a cone, the geothermal wonder has been erupting roughly every two hours for the past two decades, sometimes with hundreds of tourists watching the event at once.

The park’s official website has a variety of activities that individuals and families can enjoy in Jackson Hole, including white water rafting, wildlife and nature guided tours, watching for sapphires, and visiting the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center.

Another popular tourist spot in Yellowstone is the Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest hot spring in the US and one of the largest in the world. Located in the park’s Midway Geyser Basin, this hot spring is known for its rainbow-colored mineral water swirling around the edges.

How much does it cost?

A regular seven-day pass to Yellowstone costs $35 for a private vehicle. However, if you are entering through the south entrance of the park, you must pass through Grand Teton National Park and pay an additional $35 under this plan.

Year-round travel to Yellowstone costs $70 per vehicle. However, if you are a senior citizen age 62 or older, you can purchase a lifetime membership for $80, according to the park’s website.

What states is it in?

Yellowstone’s location is unique, spanning three different states: Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. Overall, most of the park is located in northwest Wyoming, with the remainder in southern Montana and eastern Idaho.