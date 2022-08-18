What a pest! Spotted lanterns spread across the US

Enlarge this image toggle signature Keith Srakocic/AP

Ever since the spotted lantern first appeared in Berks County, Pennsylvania.in 2014 (arriving from Asia) this invasive species spread throughout the United States.

Recent reports show that bugs have settled in New York, Canada, MarylandVirginia and North Carolinaand now, according to Brian Ashenor, they have migrated to the Midwest.

These insects are not dangerous either to humans or to domestic animals – they do not bite or sting, they are not poisonous. But they pose a serious threat to agriculture.

Eshenour of New York State’s Integrated Pest Management Program said he and his team began monitoring the spotted glow fly in 2018. At the time, the project needed updating, perhaps two or three times a year.

And now?

“We update it twice a week, even just to keep up with all the new counties in the Northeast and Midwest that have infections,” he told NPR.

“They have quite a variety of flavors and can feed on over 100 different types of plants,” Eshenour said. But they have their favorites, including the sky tree(itself an invasive species) and vines.



Enlarge this image switch title Ted Shaffry/AP

This week, Senator Chuck Schumer revealed that every region of upstate New York reported sightings of the spotted lantern.

With wineries and the state at risk of losing millions of dollars, Schumer urged the USDA to use millions of dollars in federal funds to address the problem.

How to deal with these pests?

In Pennsylvania, where the problem arose in the US, specialists brought tiny wasps, which are natural predators of the spotted lantern in China.

According to Eshenour, there are ways to deal with bugs in small ways.

If people find these bugs in their yard, Eshenour suggests creating something that called a circle trap or use a sticky trap in the trees (but he warns that they may inadvertently trap small animals).

“If you are going to use a sticky trap, it is best to cover it with a protective layer to protect it from birds that can get inside,” Eshenour said.

Salt Vineyards Facing Insect Invasion May Seek Aliens For Help

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Human Services called for the public to change their habits so that the eggs of these beetles are not transferred. The agency said, for example, to buy firewood from local sources and burn it before the eggs have a chance to hatch in May.

The department also wants people to avoid parking their cars under trees or near bushes where insects can lay their eggs or take cover to invade a new location.

The public should also become familiar with the beetle in all its spotted glory. Many states are urging the public not to spare the bugs: kill them on the spot.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture has stated that the best method of extermination is to crush or trample them (the good old fashioned way) or place them “in a container with alcohol diluted with chlorox (10%) or hand sanitizer.” with a contact or systemic insecticide.”