New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The White House won’t say If President Biden regrets taking nearly $1 million over three years from the University of Pennsylvania — is that money better used to keep regular courses from being taught and students from taking on massive debt?

After leaving the White House After the Obama years, Biden took up a professional residency at UPenn, where he became the university’s first Benjamin Franklin Professor of Presidential Practice.

In a vaguely defined role at the school, Biden was paid $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 and early 2019, according to his financial disclosures. During his three-year term, the president’s duties included not teaching regular classes and attending about a dozen high-profile, big-ticket events.

Day seven: White House refuses to explain who will pay for Biden’s $500B student loan handout

Biden was paid nearly $1 million over three years For not teaching regular classes And engaging in six ticketed, high-profile speaking events, students shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to cover UPN’s astronomical tuition rates.

According to the UPenn website , tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year is $54,652 for campus living. This number increases to $56,212 for the 2022-2023 school year. However, if you factor in housing, dining, transportation, and textbooks, the estimated cost for students is over $80,000.

On-campus isn’t the only expensive living arrangement for UPenn students — living off-campus will cost students $80,558 in the 2021-2022 academic year. That cost also increases to $83,134 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Fox News Digital asked the White House if Biden’s nearly million-dollar donation could be used to pay for struggling students’ tuition or to offset rising education costs, and if Biden regrets taking such a large amount from the university.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates wouldn’t answer those questions directly, but referred Fox News Digital to the economist’s comments in a 2019 Philadelphia Inquirer story about Biden’s huge payday. An economist told the paper at the time, “If it moves the needle a little bit in terms of getting a big donation, it’s immediately worth the investment.”

“And President Biden is holding colleges accountable for defrauding students and driving up costs without increasing value, unlike the previous administration, which did the opposite,” Bates added.

Bates pointed to UPenn’s announcement that the president’s tenure at the school has been “remarkably successful” after Biden left for the White House.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Biden announced his $10,000 student loan handout last week, infuriating Republicans and weak Democrats as the national debt approaches $31 trillion.

A week after the announcement, the Biden administration remained silent on who would foot the bill.