WestJet starts legal battle to overturn passenger’s $1,000 compensation order

WestJet has launched a legal battle to challenge a Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) decision that ordered the airline to compensate a passenger for $1,000 for a flight disruption caused by a lack of crew.

Making its decision in July, the CTA explained thatAs a general rule, airlines cannot refuse compensation to passengers for flight disruptions caused by staff shortages.

In a motion filed with the Federal Court of Appeals on August 10, WestJet argues that the CTA’s decision was erroneous because it was based on a misinterpretation of the Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR). The court has yet to decide whether WestJet can appeal.

Consumer advocate John Lawford said if WestJet gets the green light and wins, it could open the way for all airlines to justifiably deny compensation based on any flight disruption caused by a shortage of staff.

“It would give companies a pretty clear right,” said Lawford, a lawyer and executive director of the Center for Public Interest Advocacy.

Center for Public Interest Executive Director John Lawford says Ottawa needs to amend its air passenger protection rules to give airlines less wiggle room to deny compensation. (SHS)

Lawford also suggested that WestJet’s request to appeal the CTA’s decision was indicative of how airlines feel about Canadian air passenger compensation rules.

“Airlines are trying to interpret these rules in a very aggressive way so that they can essentially make themselves a pay exception when they can,” he said. “It’s in their financial interest.”

Case WestJet

Next numerous complaints from air passengers that they were unfairly denied compensation, the CTA’s July decision should have helped clarify the situation with compensation rules.

The decision was based on featuring passenger Owen Laro, who was scheduled to take a WestJet flight on July 18, 2021 from Regina to Ottawa.

According to court documents, Laro’s flight was canceled 1.5 hours before departure. The next day, he was rebooked for a flight and arrived at his destination 21 hours later than originally planned.

WestJet denied compensation to Laro, stating in an email that his “flight was disrupted due to the availability of a flight crew member and is necessary for safety reasons.”

According to court documents, WestJet denied compensation to a passenger in 2021, saying his flight was canceled due to crew shortages and safety concerns. (WestJet)

According to APR.airlines must pay compensation – up to $1,000 – only if the flight delay or cancellation is under the control of the airline and not required for security reasons.

In its ruling, the CTA stated that the crew shortage was under the airline’s control and could not be classified as a safety issue unless the airline could prove otherwise.

The transport regulator said WestJet “did not sufficiently establish” that the flight cancellation “was imminent despite proper planning.”

However, in its motion to appeal, WestJet argues that, under APPR, the CTA cannot presume that a crew shortage requires compensation and then hold airlines liable to deny that fact.

Lawford said WestJet is offering a narrow interpretation of the rules; CTA decision in July proceeded to correct them.

“[The airline is] saying, “That’s good, the actual wording of the rules is all we’ll abide by, and we’re going to court.”

WestJet, its lawyers involved in the case, the Canadian Transportation Agency and Passenger Laro declined to comment on the case, which is pending in the courts.

open to interpretation

WestJet isn’t the only airline to face customer anger over staffing-related compensation denials.

Several passengers complained to CBC News that Air Canada unfairly denied them compensation stating that the disruption to their flight caused by “crew restrictions” was “safety related”.

Air Canada said last week that it was following the APPR and that the rules were complex and open to interpretation.

Lawford agrees and says the federal government needs to amend the rules so airlines don’t have room to maneuver.

“Our airline passenger protection rules leave airlines too much room for interpretation,” he said. “They honestly don’t understand what is or is not under the control of the airlines.”

WATCH | Travelers say they are being unfairly denied compensation: Travelers say they are being unfairly denied compensation for Air Canada flight cancellations Duration 2:01 Some travelers say they are being denied compensation for canceled Air Canada flights as the airline claims the disruptions were “due to lack of crew” and are out of their control.

Lawford also said Transportation Minister Omar Algabra should send a message to airlines to take a more “consumer friendly” approach to regulations.

“I don’t see that kind of leadership from the current minister at all,” he said.

During Transport committee meeting on Friday Algabra said that “airlines must respect the rights of travelers” and that the CTA is responsible for dealing with passenger complaints.

Passengers can file a complaint with an agency whose purpose is to help them resolve the issue.

Since May, the CTA has received more than 7,000 flight disruption complaints and now has a total of over 18,000 complaints.

To date, the agency has not imposed penalties related to flight disruption compensation, but suggested in an email on Monday that they could be imposed.

“As more complaints are processed … law enforcement will have more grounds to issue notices of violation and [fines],” a CTA spokesperson said.

Despite a potentially long wait for a decision, Lawford said he still encourages disgruntled passengers to file complaints with the CTA.

“It’s annoying and takes extra time, but it’s something consumers can do.”