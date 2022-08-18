WestJet says customer data disclosure affected less than 0.05% of customers

WestJet says that a technical issue that exposed the personal data of some of its online users to other customers affected only a small number of people and that employees will monitor them.

On Wednesday, several people told CBC News they could see profile information about other users, including phone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, WestJet dollar and flight voucher information, and in some cases, the last four digits of the user’s number. . Credit card number.

WestJet said the issue was identified late Wednesday afternoon and was resolved in about half an hour.

Victoria Angus shared screenshots of some users’ profiles and personal information she was able to see when she logged into her WestJet app on Wednesday. (Presented by Victoria Angus)

This confusion of customer data was on both the WestJet app and the online site.

In an updated statement on Thursday, the airline said less than 0.05% of user profiles were affected. It states that the problem arose due to a change in technology.

It also states that information such as passwords, credit card numbers and passport details will not be released.

“We take the privacy of our guests very seriously and we sincerely apologize to those affected,” WestJet said in a statement.

Derek Bowen of Nanaimo, British Columbia, logged into his WestJet account on Wednesday only to see the personal details of two other people. (Presented by Derek Bowen)

But one WestJet customer who noticed the crash on Wednesday remains concerned that it happened at all.

“I don’t think they take it seriously enough,” said Derek Bowen, who was able to see another client’s information.

Bowen, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, fears the problem may have gone on longer than the airline believes and worries that details about him and his wife may have been exposed.

“I think WestJet needs to be more transparent about what happened,” Bowen said, adding that he had raised the issue via Twitter but had yet to receive a substantive response by Thursday morning.

Bowen said he plans to remove the credit card he keeps on file, as well as his Nexus card. He will also change his password.

Don’t Save Credit Card Information Online: Cyber ​​Security Expert

Regular password changes should become standard online consumer practice, according to John Zabiuk, chair of the NAIT Cybersecurity Program in Edmonton.

Zabiuk suspects WestJet’s problem has something to do with session IDs, a unique connection code generated when a computer or device connects to the server.

John Zabiuk, a cybersecurity expert at NAIT in Edmonton, says people should never save their credit card information when creating online customer profiles. (SHS)

WestJet said the issue arose on Wednesday “as a result of a change in internal technology,” their online statement said.

Zabuk said it’s a “difficult situation” for customers who want to avoid situations like this, as transport booking sites often require personal information and documents to make purchases.

The simple steps he recommends are to change passwords frequently, make sure the password is strong (and not easy to guess), don’t use the same password for multiple accounts, and never save credit card information online.