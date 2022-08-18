WestJet customers raise privacy concerns after ‘technical issue’ with airline app

WestJet said it was investigating after a “technical issue” with the airline’s app on Wednesday afternoon allowed some users to view other customers’ personal data.

Several people told CBC News they can see other users’ profile information, including phone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, email addresses, WestJet dollar and flight voucher information, and in some cases, the last four digits of the user’s credit card number. .

In a statement emailed to CBC News, a WestJet spokesperson said at 3:53 p.m. PT that “a technical issue has been identified that has impacted guest profiles on the WestJet app.” He added that the issue was resolved at 4:27 pm ET.

However, Paul Baines, a user of the WestJet app who was able to see several profiles on the app, said he thought the problem lasted an hour longer than WestJet indicated.

Victoria Angus shared screenshots of some users’ profiles and personal information she was able to see when she logged into her WestJet app on Wednesday. (Presented by Victoria Angus)

Baines from London, England visits his partner Victoria Angus in Toronto. Angus said she first noticed the problem around 3pm ET when she logged into her app to check flights to London.

“When I went to my profile, the profile had the name of some random person,” Angus said. She could see the person’s contact information along with some of their credit card details.

When she went to look up her cock information, Angus said she saw another person’s personal information.

“Four or five times this happened, where every time I refreshed the screen, different profile information was randomly entered.”

Baines said that when he looked at the app, in some cases he could see the last four credit card numbers of other users and the name of the credit card company, in addition to other personal details.

WestJet apologizes

“There was enough information that if you had a nefarious actor, you could damage the records of these people,” he said.

“This is a very serious data breach regarding the availability of this data.”

In a statement, WestJet apologized to guests for the disruptions and said it was investigating the issue.

“We take the privacy of our guests very seriously and will continue to provide our guests with updates as needed,” WestJet said.

WestJet did not respond to CBC questions about how many people were affected by the technology failure and how much of users’ personal information was shared.

When Derek Bowen logged into his WestJet app on Wednesday, he was able to see information about two other users, including banking details. (Presented by Derek Bowen)

Other users of the WestJet app reported similar incidents on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Bowen of Nanaimo, British Columbia, said that when he viewed his app, he saw two other users’ personal contact information, as well as their travel banks, reward banks, and available travel vouchers.

“It just shocked me that I was actually able to get this information,” he said.

Users are not satisfied with the answer

Baynes, Angus and Bowen said they immediately contacted WestJet to report the problem as soon as they discovered it, but were disappointed with the results.

Angus took to social media and got an automatic response. She then called customer service, where she received little information.

“They’re like, ‘Yes, we know about the problem. We are not IT professionals, so we don’t know what to do. You know, they solve it.” And that was almost everything,” she said.

Angus said she turned down the airline, asking someone to contact her to let her know if anyone sees her personal information.

“Because if I access someone else’s data, potentially someone is accessing mine. I want to know how many hits my data has had.”

Baines attempted to contact a technology officer working for WestJet via LinkedIn. He said he explained the problem to an employee and was told the airline was looking into it.

Meanwhile, Bowen said he sent the airline a direct message on Twitter but received no response.

“What really struck me was that WestJet did not report on Twitter or on their websites,” he said.

Baynes added: “Now we are in a position where this data has come out of a secure environment. So, do I trust using this company again? I would say that my confidence in the company has declined.”