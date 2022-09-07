Western University gets court order to rename scholarships after ‘racist’ professor

An Ontario court has allowed Western University to remove the name of a professor emeritus of history from six academic awards funded by his estate after criticism for holding radical racist views.

Kenneth Hilborn taught history and international relations at the University of London, Ontario from 1961 to 1997. Upon his death in 2013 at the age of 79, Hilborn’s estate bequeathed to Western, including $750,000 for the history department for four undergraduate and two alumni awards issued since 2016.

In 2019, scholars began calling for the school to intervene. linking scholarship to the legitimation of far-right beliefs universities.

“He openly opposed human equality,” said Will Langford, who teaches history at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Langford wrote a 2020 essay in which he called Hilborn a “racist”. and criticized Western for not acknowledging Hilborn’s views in awarding scholarships.

Battle essay

Langford, who learned of Western’s plans to remove Hilborn’s name from the list of scholarships during a phone call from CBC News, called the development “good news”.

Students participate Tuesday in orientation events at Western, the school where Hilborn taught from 1961 to 1997. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

“I think the faculty is taking this opportunity to take on this history, the history of their department, their university, and I hope they talk about scholarships in their courses.

“I’m also hoping for some recognition, maybe on the department’s website, so that anyone in the public who wants to know more can easily find it.”

Hilborn’s name is associated with six university scholarships bequeathed to his estate. (Western University)

Francine McKenzie, an associate professor at Western who also teaches history and international relations, responded to Langford’s 2020 essay by writing her own essay the same year titled “Western Department of History and Hilborn Student Honors.”

“The Hilborn Awards benefit now and forever,” she wrote. “While the Hilborn Awards are much more modest than the Rhodes Fellowships, the comparison is useful: the Rhodes Trust does not support the views of Cecil Rhodes; the history department does not support Ken Hilborn’s views.”

In the essay, she noted that Western’s history department “discussed the implications of creating student awards from his will and decided that the awards should remain.”

Three years later, Western University quietly turned around, petitioning an Ontario court this year to remove Hilborn’s name from the awards.

Hilborn’s work ‘brought harm’, band says

McKenzie did not respond to a CBC News request for comment on Tuesday.

But newly discovered court documents from the university in its application to the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee to drop Hilborn’s name from scholarships do provide some insight into what might have prompted Western to change his mind.

Students returned to Western on Tuesday for the 2022-23 academic year. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

According to the documents, Western’s history department set up a study group to consider “whether the criticism of Hilborn was deserved.”

The research team believed that Hilborn’s academic work had “harmed” and caused “epistemic violence, repressing, ignoring and trivializing people who were oppressed, vulnerable or discriminated against.”

Court documents also state that Hilborn’s work “bolted white supremacist arguments, emphasized the safety of white people over black people, and directly affirmed the kindness and superiority of white people.”

A history department research team has recommended that Hilborn’s name be removed from scholarships, court documents indicate, because if the school does not do so, Western “will be seen as tacitly pandering and supporting his views,” which the researchers noted “goes against the purposes of Western University. and values.”

Hilborn seemed to have died without any living relatives. The court documents in the case do not mention his family, with the exception of his mother and father, who had already died in 2013. Hilborn obituary, which still exists on the Western University website.mentions no children or friends, and the Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee is regularly called upon to make legal decisions about property when there are no other options.

The court documents do not indicate how Western will rename the scholarships or when that might happen.

“As this matter remains pending before the court, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time,” Jordan Diacourt, a Hamilton lawyer who represents Western in the lawsuit, wrote in an email to CBC News on Friday.

Marcia Stewart, the school’s executive director of editorial strategy and media relations, did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.