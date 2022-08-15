New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once flowed are now just mud and rocks as climate change makes the western US hotter and drier.

More than two decades of drought have not deterred the region from diverting more water than it drains, drawing down major reservoirs to levels that now threaten water distribution and hydropower generation.

Cities and farms in seven US states are scrambling for cuts this week as officials eye a deadline to propose unprecedented cuts to their water use, in what is expected to be the most impactful week for Colorado River policy in years.

The US Bureau of Reclamation in June asked the states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming – to decide how to use at least 15% less water next year or face restrictions. The bureau is also expected to publish hydrology projections that would trigger additional reductions already agreed upon.

As tensions mount over the scale of cuts and how to distribute them equitably, states are pointing fingers and stubbornly clinging to their water rights despite the crisis.

Representatives from seven states convened in Denver last week for last-minute negotiations behind closed doors. Those talks have yet to produce concrete proposals, but party officials say the most likely targets for cuts are farmers in Arizona and California. Agricultural districts in those states are asking for generous compensation to bear the burden.

The proposals under discussion, however, fall short of what the Bureau of Reclamation has sought, and with negotiations at a standstill, state officials say they hope to have more time to negotiate the details.

“Despite the apparent urgency of the situation, nothing has happened in the past sixty-two days in terms of meaningful collective action to stem the looming crisis,” Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager John Entminger wrote in a letter Monday. . He called the agricultural district’s demands “drought benefits”.

The Colorado River flows in the arid desert southwest of the Rocky Mountains. It is the primary water supply for 40 million people. About 70% of that water goes to irrigation, which sustains the $15 billion-a-year agriculture industry that supplies 90% of the United States’ winter vegetables.

The river’s waters have been divided between Mexico and seven US states under a series of treaties dating back centuries, during which time the flow was greater.

But climate change has altered the river’s hydrology, leading to less snowmelt and higher temperatures and more evaporation. As the river receives less water, states agree to reduce the level of reservoirs that store its water.

Last year, federal officials declared a water shortage for the first time, which helped cut the river’s share of Nevada, Arizona and Mexico so that the two largest reservoirs – Lake Powell and Lake Mead – would threaten and halt hydroelectric production. Water flowing from their dams.

Proposals for supplemental cuts this week have fueled disagreements between the upper basin states – Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming – and the lower basin states – Arizona, California and Nevada – over how to spread the pain.

The lower basin states use most of the water and thus account for most of the reductions so far. Upstream states have historically not used their full allocations but want to maintain water rights to plan for population growth.

Gene Shawcroft, president of Utah’s Colorado River Authority, believes the lower basin states should make most of the cuts because they use most of the water and their entire allocation.

He said his job is to protect Utah’s allotment for projected growth for decades to come: “The direction we’ve been given as water explorers is to make sure we have water for the future.”

In a letter last month, representatives of the upper basin states proposed a five-point conservation plan that they said would save water, but argued that most of the reductions would need to come from the lower basin. The plan is not committed to any number.

“Rather than projecting water numbers, we’re focused on working with water users and building tools to get as much as possible,” Chuck Cullom, executive director of the Upper Colorado River Commission, told The Associated Press.

However, the situation is unsatisfactory for many in the lower basin states already facing cuts.

“This will be especially noticeable if the upper basin states continue their negotiating position of saying ‘we’re not making any cuts,'” said Bruce Babbitt, who served as interior secretary from 2003-2011.

Lower Basin states have not yet announced plans to contribute, but officials said last week that the states’ tentative proposal fell slightly short of the federal government’s request for a reduction of 2 to 4 million acre-feet.

One acre foot of water is enough for 2-3 houses in a year.

Bill Hasenkamp, ​​Colorado River resource manager for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, said all districts in the state that drain the river have agreed to contribute water or pay for the plan pending approval by their respective boards. Water districts, particularly the Imperial Irrigation District, are adamant that any voluntary reductions not reduce their high-priority water rights.

Southern California cities could fund fallow farmland in places like Imperial County, and water managers are considering releasing stored water into Lake Mead as part of their contribution.

Arizona will be hit hard by the cuts. The state has made many cuts in the past few years. Because of its growing population and strong agricultural industry, it has less room to take over than its neighbors, said Tom Buschchatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Some Native American tribes in Arizona have contributed to promoting Lake Mead in the past and could play a major role in any new proposal.

Irrigators around Yuma, Arizona, propose to take 925,000 acre-feet less water from the Colorado River in 2023 and release it into Lake Mead if they are paid $1.4 billion, or $1,500 per acre-foot. The cost is much higher than the going rate, but irrigators defend their proposal considering the cost of growing crops and bringing them to market.

Wade Noble, coordinator of a coalition representing Yuma water rights holders, said it’s the only proposal that’s been made publicly, rather than a theoretical reduction of what users are allocated on paper.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Sinema of Arizona told the AP that some of the compensation-protection funds could come from the drought fund included in the inflation-reduction legislation under consideration in Washington.

Sinema acknowledged that paying farmers for conservation is not a long-term solution: “In the short-term, however, incentives for non-consumption will help us by ensuring that we are generating income to meet our day-to-day needs and year-to-year needs,” she said. .

Babbitt agreed that the money in the law “won’t miraculously solve the problem” and said water prices need to be reasonable to avoid gouging because most water users will be affected.

“There is no way that these reductions can be paid for at a premium price for years,” he said.