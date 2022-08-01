Western flames spread, California hit by biggest fire of 2022

Enlarge this image toggle signature Noah Berger/AP

Crews battling this year’s largest wildfire in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fires to rise Sunday as they sought to protect outlying communities.

The McKinney fire was out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest, and expected thunderstorms were of major concern Sunday south of the Oregon border, US Forest Service spokeswoman Adrienne Freeman said.

“The fuel beds are so dry that they could just explode from this lightning,” Freeman said. “These thunder cells are accompanied by gusty, erratic winds that can carry fire in all directions.”

According to Sunday’s incident report, the flames expanded to more than 80 square miles (207 square kilometers) just two days after the eruption in a largely deserted area of ​​Siskiyou County. The reason was investigated.

The flames burned trees along California Route 96 and the charred remains of a pickup truck parked on the highway lane. Thick smoke enveloped the area, and flames engulfed the hillsides within sight of the houses. Sunday’s fire painted an eerie orange-brown hue in one area where a brick chimney stood surrounded by debris and burnt cars.



A second, smaller fire to the west, sparked by dry lightning on Saturday, threatened the tiny town of Seiyad, Freeman said. About 400 buildings were at risk due to two fires in California. Authorities have yet to confirm the extent of the damage, saying assessments will begin when it is safe to reach the area.

The third fire, which originated at the southwestern tip of the McKinney fire, prompted evacuation orders for about 500 homes Sunday, Courtney Kreider, a spokeswoman for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, said. The office said crews had been at the scene of the fire since late Saturday evening, but on Sunday morning the fire “became active and went beyond the containment line.”

Several people at the sheriff’s office have been hit by fire evacuation orders, “and they’re still going to work, so (a) a very dedicated team,” she said. According to her, the deputy lost his childhood home due to a fire on Friday.

The McKinney fire “still 0% contained,” the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook late Sunday night.

When a fire threatened at McKinney, some residents chose to stay while others heeded orders to leave.

Larry Castle and his wife Nancy were among the approximately 2,000 residents of the Yreka area who were ordered to evacuate. They left on Saturday with some of their valuables, including Larry’s motorcycle, and took their dogs to stay with their daughter near Mount Shasta.

Larry Castle said he took no chances after seeing the explosion in the number of large fires in recent years.

“You look back at the Fire of Heaven and the Fire of Santa Rosa and realize that this is all very, very serious,” he said. Sacramento Bee said.

In northwest Montana, a fire that originated in a pasture near the city of Elmo has expanded to about 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) after it entered the forest. On Sunday, crews were working on the edges of the blaze and aircraft were expected to continue dropping water and fire retardants to slow the spread of the fire, said Sarah Rose, spokesperson for the multi-agency team assigned to put out the fire. High temperatures and unstable winds are expected, she said.

The section of Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo that was closed was reopened and drivers were asked to keep an eye on firefighters and rescuers. According to Rose, visibility in the area was poor.

In Idaho, the Salmon Challis National Forest Moose Fire burned over 75 square miles (196 square kilometers) of forest land near the town of Salmon. By Sunday morning, it was 21% localized. Pila Malolo, Head of Operational Planning at the time of the fire, said in a Facebook video report that hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue into Sunday. Officials said they expect the fire to grow in steep, rugged terrain on the south side of the fire.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the McKinney fire intensified. The ruling gives Newsom more flexibility to make emergency response and recovery decisions, as well as access federal assistance.

California law enforcement has knocked on the doors of the cities of Yreka and Fort Jones to urge residents to get out and safely evacuate their livestock to trailers. Automatic calls were also sent to landlines because there was no cell service in some areas.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The Pacific Coast Trail Association urged hikers to reach the nearest town, while the US Forest Service closed a 110-mile (177-kilometer) section of the trail from Mount Etna to the Mount Ashland campsite in southern Oregon.

In Hawaii, the Maui County Emergency Management Agency said the wildfire was 90% contained, but a red alert was in effect for most of Sunday.

And in north Texas, firefighters continued their efforts to put out a two-week blaze in an area of ​​10 1/2 square miles (27 1/3 square kilometers) of Chalk Mountain. Crews are now reporting an 83% containment fire that destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others about 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Fort Worth. No injuries were reported.