Western European powers pressured Iran to agree to the nuclear deal

BERLIN (AP) — Western European powers are pressing Iran to agree to renew the 2015 nuclear deal after months of stalled talks, warning that what is now on the table is “the best possible deal.”

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, who presided over protracted talks in Vienna, tweeted on Wednesday that “decision time is now to save the Iran nuclear deal.” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a return to full compliance with the deal “is still possible but, for that, a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible.”

That reflects concerns that time is running out to save the deal, as midterm elections in the United States approach.

Iran and six world powers – the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China – agreed to a nuclear deal in 2015 that severely limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the US agreement.

Since the actual collapse of the deal, Iran has been operating advanced centrifuges and rapidly increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium. Talks in Vienna about renewing the deal and bringing the US back on board have stalled since April. Talks in Qatar last month failed to make significant progress.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote an opinion piece for the Financial Times on Tuesday in which he said he “concludes that the room for further significant compromises has run out”. He said a text was placed on the table that detailed the steps needed to restore the nuclear deal.

“This text represents the best agreement possible for me as a facilitator of negotiations,” he wrote. “I don’t see any other comprehensive or effective alternative available.”

Borrell acknowledged that the Iran deal “remains politically validating as midterm elections approach in Washington” and that it “may not address all US concerns regarding Iran.” He also acknowledged that Iran had “serious reservations.”

But he argues that the deal has more important benefits.

“If the deal is rejected, we face a dangerous nuclear crisis, set against growing isolationist prospects for Iran and its people,” Borrell wrote. “It is our joint responsibility to close the deal.”