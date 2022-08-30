Western brands still dominate Russia, even as imitators take their place

The food is familiar, the brand less so.

However, according to reports since its opening, the Vkusno i Tochka restaurant on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow serves hamburgers as it did in the days of its golden arches.

It’s not McDonald’s anymore because the burger giant left the Russian market after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, ending three decades of existence. what started in 1990.

“They were kind of a symbol of opening up the Soviet Union to the West,” said Christy Ironside, an economic historian at McGill University who is working on a book about the fast food company’s experience in the Russian market.

WATCH | The exodus of Western business from Russia begins: The Russians fear that the country is rolling back due to the departure of foreign companies Duration 2:03 As foreign companies such as McDonald’s suspend or terminate their business in Russia and local authorities crack down on dissent, many residents fear their country is moving backwards.

Before you get through what McDonald’s called the “unzipping process” in Russiathe chain built a chain of over 800 stores and employed over 60,000 people.

It is not known how long its replacement, made in Russia, will last, but it is not the only clone of the brand trying to take advantage of the vacuum of Western competition.

Under public and political pressure, more than 1,000 foreign companies have suspended their operations in Russia to varying degrees since the start of the war in Ukraine. according to a database maintained by Yale University researchers.

Familiar fast food offerings on a plastic tray in June on the opening day of a new restaurant in Moscow that used to be McDonald’s. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

But Russia’s tensions with the West have not dampened consumer appetite for foreign goods and services, as evidenced by some of the copycat businesses that have sprung up since their departure.

“Many of these Western brands were taking a defiant stance towards the Russian product, towards the Soviet era of repression,” said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University management professor who chronicles the actions taken by foreign companies in response to the war in Ukraine.

“So buying locally will be worse and won’t give any brand prestige.”

familiar look

In addition to the not-quite-McDonald’s restaurants, there is a recently launched takeaway coffee vendor that will be sold soon. soft drink which made headlines due to their resemblance to well-known Western brands. More imitators of famous brands may appear.

Stars Coffee opened its first restaurant in Moscow to the general public under the slogan “The Bucks Are Gone, The Stars Remain”. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

In the case of Stars Coffee, the overall logo is the same as the Starbucks logo, although co-owner of a Russian enterprise told Reuters that “other than a circle you will find nothing in common” between the two.

Sonnenfeld said that no matter what brand he has, people who buy coffee there will not get the same product.

“This is a cheap, diluted fake that will not fool anyone, especially the Russian consumer,” he said.

Copycat efforts and brand infringement may be a common problem for Western companies at all times, but Sonnenfeld said what is happening in Russia could harm the country’s long-term business interests.

“If they don’t show any respect for intellectual property, no one will ever come back,” he said.

Short term remedy

Sergei Guriev, professor of economics and Vice-Rector of Sciences Po Paris, said these efforts show that the Russian economy can adjust and continue to exist, at least for now.

“While it is not easy to replace Western technology, quality, management practices and business models, in the short term you can copy them and… make a replacement,” Guriev told CBC News in an audio message.

A worker removes part of a sign from a McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow in June. The burger giant left the Russian market this year. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images)

“No wonder this is happening. How good are these substitutes – well, they are not very good, but in the short term they are viable.”

This was stated by Olga Kamenchuk, Associate Professor at the Institute for Political Studies at Northwestern University. survey conducted by the Levada Center in 50 regions of Russia in May suggests that people there are not particularly concerned about the consequences of the departure of Western brands from the country.

“I have to say that most Russians don’t care,” Kamenchuk said in a telephone interview.

A more limited Levada poll, held on the streets of Moscow in Juneresidents who were concerned about the issue ranked Ikea, McDonald’s and Zara at the top of their list of brands they were most concerned about leaving.

A woman walks past closed H&M and Zara stores at a shopping mall in Moscow in April. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Kamenchuk said that for many Russians, the goods sold at Ikea were “a bit more expensive” despite being perceived as a relatively affordable consumer brand in North America.

The impact of these brands leaving Russia can vary greatly for individuals depending on their circumstances.

“Some Russians don’t notice, for some Russians it’s a disaster,” Guriev said.

Guinness beer and Nespresso coffee pods are two examples of consumer products. that Reuters reports are no longer found on store shelves. According to the news agency, some Russians say it is becoming increasingly difficult to get basic necessities, including some medicines.

Wider Impact

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Sonnenfeld of Yale University, together with colleagues and students, has built detailed list of companies who curtailed their activities in Russia.

A file photo taken in March shows a long queue outside an Ikea store in St. Petersburg, Russia, shortly before the retailer was about to suspend operations in the country. (Dmitry Lovetsky/Associated Press)

They say joint investments of these companies in Russia “represents the lion’s share of all accumulated active foreign investment in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

Sonnenfeld said that most of these companies did not do much of their global business in Russia, and this numbs the pain of lost investments in that country.

“It didn’t make much of a difference to the firms in terms of their revenue,” he said.

Referring to data collected at Yale University, Guriev said that these companies’ investments in “factories, stores, warehouses” remain the same.

Similarly, the investment made in the people who worked at these enterprises, in terms of training and skills development, will remain in Russia unless the employees leave.

“The most important influence [of the exit of foreign companies] It’s not that you can’t produce hamburgers in Russia,” Guriev said. Instead, he says, the biggest problem for Russia’s overall development is a lack of access to Western resources, including capital, supplies and technology.