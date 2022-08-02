New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Despite the heightened tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through on its most extreme threats, such as one of the state-connected media members threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if her plane lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich. told Fox News.

Although the CCP has made the situation dangerously serious and the Biden administration has weakened the US military, the Xi regime’s bellicose leadership is perceived by Indo-Pacific allies like the US and Australia as likely not to hesitate to back Indo-Pacific allies like Australia. Most populous nation in the world.

“Worst case scenario — if they shot down her plane, that would literally be an act of war. And we would have no choice but to retaliate on a massive scale,” said Gingrich, who visited both China and Taiwan when Jiang Zemin was CCP leader.

“That’s when people forget – the US, despite the weaknesses of the Pentagon, despite the really vigilant and stupid behavior, is still a powerful military.”

With the help of allies in Sydney and Tokyo, China would not only face retaliatory strikes, but its economy would collapse due to the double whammy of being unable to continue exporting large quantities of goods to the US and becoming dependent on US exports. Agriculture will be stopped.

“We can isolate China very quickly,” he said. “Their cities [would] Start unemployment. If they cannot import, they starve. So the Chinese are not necessarily in a strong position to try to bully us. And I think we should recognize that.”

Additionally, Gingrich said that with any dictatorship, republican democracies like the United States must stand up to them and prove that they are not as innocent as they project to the world.

“If we cave right now, who knows, psychologically, what they’ll draw from that and whether they’ll decide to push us further by trying to take over Taiwan.”

In domestic news, Gingrich praised Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he defeated Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, D-Ga. He was challenged in a preaching debate, which the Atlanta pastor immediately rejected.

“[Warnock] There’s a very clear preacher and all that stuff… I thought that was fascinating. “I think every Republican candidate in the country should challenge their opponent to defend the tax-increase-87,000-plus-internal-revenue-agents-higher-spending-higher-inflation-bill for what it really is,” he said.

“I also have a challenge that I want to address this opportunity. I think Senate Republicans have an absolute responsibility to use every procedural step to prevent a vote on this bill before the recess. If this country pays attention to this, give the bill all of August, it will die.”

Gingrich noted the tight races in his home states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, where Democrat-leaning jurisdictions face off against cardiothoracic surgeon Mehmet Oz — or Arizona, where incumbent Mark Kelly is seen as vulnerable.

Thus, they suggested such Democratic candidates to defend their presidents on inflationary policies and mounting crises. Republicans need to pick up one Senate seat to regain their majority.