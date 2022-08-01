New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ten finalists have been selected for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year Award.

School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced at a ceremony Sept. 13 in Charleston. The Teacher of the Year finalists were announced earlier.

Special education aide Michelle Clark of Harrisville Elementary School, receptionist Susan Clark of Warm Springs Middle School in Morgan County, Jeff Coleman, head of maintenance at John Marshall High School in Marshall County, and secretary Marketa Krum, are finalists representing areas across the state. Beale Elementary School in Mason County, Jefferson County Schools Secretary Wendy Dodson, and Melissa Fuller, a preschool aide at Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School in Wyoming County.

Manchin’s $433 billion reconciliation bill could be costly for West Virginia, some residents worry

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in MCDOWELL County

The others are special education aide Jessica Groce of Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County, kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston of Peterson-Central Elementary School in Lewis County, finance secretary Kare Mejias of Martinsburg North Middle School and school bus operator Hannah Rexrod of the school.