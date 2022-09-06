New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

West Virginia officials are hosting a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set an Adopt-a-Highway fall statewide cleanup for September 24.

The program is co-sponsored by the State Highways Department and managed through the Rehabilitation Environment Action Plan. The idea is to encourage people’s involvement in removing road litter.

Since the program’s inception in 1988, West Virginians have cleaned nearly 70,000 miles of state roads and highways during spring and fall Adopt-a-Highway events.

The program provides volunteers with garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests and disposes of collected garbage. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. The project is open to individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities.

Group registration is required by September 16 at (800) 322-5530 or by email at dep.aah@wv.gov. Contact the County Division of Highways Garage for supplies.