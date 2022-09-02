New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

in a College football is a rivalry game Every small decision is scrutinized.

West Virginia head coach Neil Brown learned the hard way Thursday night, choosing to punt the ball on fourth-and-inches at the Pittsburgh 48-yard line instead of leaving his offense on the field. At the time of the decision, the Mountaineers led the No. 17 Panthers 31-24 with a little more than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Brown elected to punt, keeping him Confidence in his West Virginia defense . The decision backfired nearly two and a half minutes later as Pittsburgh completed a seven-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to tie the game.

Pitt came from behind to beat West Virginia, 38-31, in its first back-to-back showdown in 11 years.

“There was a little over six minutes left in the game. It was 4th and one. We were up by seven…,” Brown recalled, according to 247Sports. “You can pin them and we did. 6:01 to go – I looked at the clock – and they had to go 98 yards and we were up seven. If you go out there for it and you don’t get it, then they have a short field and three timeouts. . The best answer I can give you is that if I had it to do over again, I would make the same decision.”

Pittsburgh wins 105th “The Backyard Brawl” ed With the score 38-31, the final touchdown came on a pick-six by MJ Devonshire.

“If you look at what they’ve done traditionally, they’re really good in short-yardage situations,” Brown said. “When you look back, it’s maybe three-quarters of a yard. So if the game takes the whole scope look at the drive before it, we got two wraps. [and] We keep them third and forever.

“And we played really well defensively on back-to-back drives. So I felt good about that. They went 98 yards so it’s easy to second-guess now. I think the situation was good and if I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

The Mountaineers rushed for 190 yards on 34 carries, including 125 yards on just seven carries from running back CJ Donaldson.