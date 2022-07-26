New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some services of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles are still offline, and the state says it is not known when repairs to the system mainframe will be completed.

Consumers should visit the DMV website for the latest alerts before visiting a regional office or trying the online portal, the Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday.

The Office of Technology is working with the help of third-party vendors, who are working around the clock.

The outage was first reported on Wednesday.