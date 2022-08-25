closer
A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike north of Pax, the state Department of Transportation said.

The agency said the crash occurred after the driver lost control in the northbound lanes and jackknifed through the guardrail just after midnight.

The truck contained hazardous chemicals but contained the spill, and an environmental contractor will work to clean it up, the statement said. No hazardous chemicals identified.

A tractor-trailer crash in West Virginia has led to the closure of all lanes of the WV Turnpike north of Pax.

A detour was arranged. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the closure will last several days.