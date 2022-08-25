New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning closed all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike north of Pax, the state Department of Transportation said.

The agency said the crash occurred after the driver lost control in the northbound lanes and jackknifed through the guardrail just after midnight.

The truck contained hazardous chemicals but contained the spill, and an environmental contractor will work to clean it up, the statement said. No hazardous chemicals identified.

A detour was arranged. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the closure will last several days.