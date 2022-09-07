New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A group of West Virginia coal miners rescued a couple after their electric vehicle died, pushing the car to a charging station at a coal mine.

West Virginia State Senator Randy Smith (R) and coal miners Andrew Smith and Daniel House joined “Fox & Friends” last week to discuss how the tourists were rescued and the irony of the situation.

“It’s very ironic … being plugged into a coal mine,” state Sen. Smith told co-host Steve Doocy. “You can’t make this stuff up… We had some good conversations, and we’re still laughing about it.”

The couple was out on a weekend getaway when their electric vehicle ran out of power in an area known for 18-wheeler traffic. They broke along Corridor H in Tucker County.

When the miners saw what was happening they knew they needed to take action.

“It wasn’t a good place, so we had to figure out a way to get them out,” House said.

Photos shared on Facebook Tucker County Republican state Sen. Randy Smith showed a car broken down in front of the Mettiki Cole Access Road on US 48.

Randy said the couple didn’t talk mob politics, but Andrew gave them a “Friends of Cole” license plate souvenir so they wouldn’t forget their trip and memorable rescue mission.

“I noticed that people who were broke were from Washington, DC, and I knew that sometimes coal miners got a bad rap,” House explained.

“And we want to show them that… we have heart and we’re good people.”

