A coal miner who died last week in a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car when it was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said.

William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, died in an Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday.

Richards, who has 13 years of mining experience, fell between the supply car and its coupler and was pinned, the report said.

It marks the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.

Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.