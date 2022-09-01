New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s been 11 years since West Virginia and Pittsburgh football squared off, the result of which College football is changing the landscape and conference reorganization.

The two schools will finally renew their rivalry on Thursday night Accusure Stadium in Pittsburgh The rivalry dates back to 1895 with the 105th edition of “The Backyard Brawl” holding a 61-40-3 series edge with Pitt.

For years, “The Backyard Brawl” has been one of the more heated rivalries in all of college sports, with the two schools separated by just 75 miles.

“There’s a lot of hate on their side, but there’s a lot of hate on our side,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “It comes up in rivalry games.”

The Panthers enter Thursday night’s matchup as the No. 17 team in the nation, following an 11-3 record in 2021 led by Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett. Pitt will be starting a new quarterback in week one in USC transfer Kaedan Slovis.

“I think you saw the talent last year, and everybody had a great year,” Slovis said when asked why he chose Pitt, according to SB Nation. “From a distance, I assumed it was an old team and everyone was leaving. But when I got the call, I realized everyone was staying except for Kenny. [Pickett]. Given the opportunity, this is not a kind of idea, and [Pitt] Immediately moved to the top of my list.”

West Virginia will have a new quarterback of their own in JT Daniels, who transferred from Georgia in April. In an interesting twist, Daniels and Slovis were teammates at USC.

“He’s played in big games, so I don’t think the weather will faze him,” West Virginia head coach Neil Brown said, according to the Metro News. “He’s played in these types of games before. He is really accurate with the football. During camp he threw the ball down the field, completing a high percentage of the camp. He does a really good job of making run and pass decisions.”

The The mountaineers are coming Brown had a disappointing 6-7 season in his third year as head coach in Morgantown, but a win over hated Pittsburgh would go a long way with West Virginia fans.

“There’s a lot of emotion in the first game, especially when you have a rivalry game in the first game, no matter how long it’s been, coming back for the first time in 10 years,” first-year West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “The key is not to beat yourself up in situations where you’re playing against. Don’t let emotions get the best of you.”

It’s college football at its best as old rivalries resume Thursday night at 7:00 pm Eastern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report