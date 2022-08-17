New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York City Health Department announced Tuesday that West Nile virus has been detected in two people as the population of infected mosquitoes reaches a new record.

According to the city health department, five boroughs of the city have reported two human cases with 1,068 mosquito pools testing positive for the virus. Compared to last year, there were 779 West Nile virus pools in NYC.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is usually transmitted to humans when an infected mosquito bites a person. These mosquitoes are usually present in the city from July to October, with peak activity in August and September.

One case was reported in Brooklyn, while another was in Queens. So far this year, a total of 54 cases have been reported in the United States, resulting in four deaths.

“We’re at the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things you can do to reduce your risk of being bitten,” said city health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “Use an EPA registered insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants, especially when outside at dusk and early morning when mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active. Additionally, you can stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in water by emptying open containers. Hold water or if you see water that you cannot empty. Call 311. Help keep yourself and your loved ones safe with these steps during WNV season.”

There is currently no vaccine for the virus, so preventative measures such as insect repellent, wearing long clothing and avoiding standing water may help reduce exposure. Symptoms of West Nile virus may include body aches, rash, fatigue, and fever.

According to the CDC, about 80% of people do not exhibit symptoms of the disease, and only 1% develop severe illness.

Although there are more than 40 mosquito species in NYC, West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted by different Culex species, such as Culex salinarius and Culex pipiens, according to the city health department.