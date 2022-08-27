West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta reach deal for Brazilian striker

West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Lyon to sign Lucas Paqueta after several days of negotiations. Personal terms were also agreed verbally and the deal is now in its final stages.

Paqueta, an attacking midfielder with 33 caps for Brazil, is keen to play in the Premier League. West Ham’s talks with Lyon have been difficult but have reached a point where documents can be exchanged in order to secure a transfer.

David Moyes confirmed West Ham’s interest in Paquete on Wednesday and said the club were trying to get “really top players”. Paqueta was one of the Brazilians their manager Tite described as playing at a “high level” in a June interview with the Guardian in which he looked forward to the World Cup.

Paqueta, who turns 25 on Saturday, could be West Ham’s eighth year old in the first team. He joined Lyon in 2020 from Milan and was previously at Flamengo.

West Ham are also in contact with Adnan Januzaj, a free agent after leaving Real Sociedad. Moyes first worked with the Belgian winger at Manchester United and took him on loan to Sunderland in 2016/17.

On Friday, West Ham drew in the Conference League group with Romanian club FCSB, Anderlecht and Danish Silkeborg. Moyes’ team is in last place in the Premier League after three defeats in the first three matches.