type here...
Sports FOOTBALL West Hammers interested in signing Depay from Barcelona
SportsFOOTBALL

West Hammers interested in signing Depay from Barcelona

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


West Ham are interested in signing Barcelona striker Memphis Depay. The Spanish club needs to sell players to alleviate their financial problems and are ready to let Depay go on a free transfer this summer.

The Dutch international has a year left on his contract and has attracted interest from Chelsea and Juventus. The former Manchester United player is believed to prefer joining a Champions League club.

However, West Ham have approached Depay, who joined Barcelona last year, and believe they have a chance to sign him. The club want to boost their attacking ability after loaning Nikola Vlašić to Torino and hope to prove their ambitions to Depay, who joined United in 2015 and left for Lyon two years later.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

West Ham have also turned down a £25m offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunez. The Brazilian, who was one of Portugal’s top players last season, has a release clause of £51m in his contract. Sporting are not ready to listen to offers below £42m.

Wolves were also pushing to sign Nunes, with Chelsea actively studying the 23-year-old. However, in its current form, no one came close to the assessment of Sporting.

West Ham are also in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for German centre-back Thilo Kehrer.

Previous articleBandleader John Baptiste leaves Colbert’s Late Show after 7 years
Next articlePolio found in NYC sewage, officials say

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Russian economy shrinks sharply due to war and sanctions

The Russian economy contracted sharply in the second quarter due to the economic fallout from the war in...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Dad, a vampire hunter in Netflix’s terrifying ‘Day Shift’

(CNN)"Day Shift" is about vampires, but in one of those Frankenstein-like movies cobbled together...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

California rail car chemical spill sparks fears of ‘violent explosion’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 12 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Vulnerable Democrats dismiss claims of expanded IRS in Manchin’s bill, calling climate ‘biggest threat’ to US

closer Video Deflation Act Will Make Inflation 'Much, Much Worse': Stephen Moore...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Country Singer Chase Rice Reflects on Career Journey Working for NASCAR Pit Crew: ‘A Unique Opportunity’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

One of North America’s oldest physicians has died before his 105th birthday

closer Video Skip Bedell's How to Maintain a Healthy Home Home improvement...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Our predicted lineups for the weekend

Arsenal - LeicesterSaturday 3pm Location Emirates Stadium Last...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Rumors Rashford Mill at PSG? Forest crossing for Dennis?

BUTasked about the dawn of the era of...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

‘I want to be in the box’ Sterling ready to step up Chelsea’s attack

'FROMthe main goals," said Raheem Sterling, summarizing exactly...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Sterling says previous racial violence didn’t stop him

Raheem Sterling said that because of racist slurs...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News