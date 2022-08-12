West Hammers interested in signing Depay from Barcelona





West Ham are interested in signing Barcelona striker Memphis Depay. The Spanish club needs to sell players to alleviate their financial problems and are ready to let Depay go on a free transfer this summer. The Dutch international has a year left on his contract and has attracted interest from Chelsea and Juventus. The former Manchester United player is believed to prefer joining a Champions League club. However, West Ham have approached Depay, who joined Barcelona last year, and believe they have a chance to sign him. The club want to boost their attacking ability after loaning Nikola Vlašić to Torino and hope to prove their ambitions to Depay, who joined United in 2015 and left for Lyon two years later. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening by watching The Guardian about the world of football

West Ham have also turned down a £25m offer for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunez. The Brazilian, who was one of Portugal’s top players last season, has a release clause of £51m in his contract. Sporting are not ready to listen to offers below £42m.

Wolves were also pushing to sign Nunes, with Chelsea actively studying the 23-year-old. However, in its current form, no one came close to the assessment of Sporting.

West Ham are also in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for German centre-back Thilo Kehrer.