West Hammers agree to pay £30.5m for Skamacca

West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca after agreeing a £30.5m fee for the Italian striker from Sassuolo.

David Moyes wanted to bring in a striker who would compete against Michael Antonio for most of the summer. Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season and made seven appearances for his country. He now appears to be heading to east London, although personal terms have yet to be agreed between the club and the player.

West Ham are continuing talks with Chelsea over Armando Brocha and it remains to be seen if they will continue to pursue the 20-year-old, who scored nine goals on loan at Southampton last season, if the deal with Scamacca will be enclosed. The £30.5m offer for the 23-year-old includes an additional €7m.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues Read more

West Ham also moved on from the disappointment of Jesse Lingard’s absence and signed up for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Lingard snubbed West Ham by moving to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer on Thursday, forcing Moyes to look elsewhere for attacking midfield replacements.

Moyes, who is considering a move for Leicester left-back Luke Thomas, is keen to sign the left midfielder and has set his sights on Kostic. The Serbian international who helped Eintracht win the Europa League last season can play either as a left winger or as a left-back.

The 29-year-old, whose contract expires next year, was previously linked to Juventus and is unsure if he wants to move to England. Eintracht may demand €20m (£17m) for Kostic, whose contract expires next year. Moyes looked at him closely as Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham in the Europa League semi-finals.

West Ham are also keeping a close eye on Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz, who can play both on the left flank and as a centre-forward. The Chilean international made an impression at last season’s championship.

Quick guide How do I subscribe to sports news? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS app store for iPhones or the Google Play store for Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.

If you already have the Guardian app, please make sure you are using the latest version.

In the Guardian app, press the yellow button in the bottom right corner, then go to Settings (gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Along with trying to sign an attacking player from the left, West Ham are looking to bring in a defender to compete with Aaron Cresswell. One of their targets, David Raum from Hoffenheim, is expected to move to RB Leipzig.

Another name on the list is Thomas, who has made an impression since joining the Leicester first team two years ago. The 21-year-old left-back could be available if Leicester, who need to be sold before anyone can be signed, gets a suitable offer.

West Ham are also looking to bolster their midfield by signing Amada Onan from Lille. They made two bids for Onana.