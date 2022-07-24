type here...
Sports FOOTBALL West Hammers agree to pay £30.5m for Skamacca
SportsFOOTBALL

West Hammers agree to pay £30.5m for Skamacca

By printveela editor

-

14
0
- Advertisment -


West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca after agreeing a £30.5m fee for the Italian striker from Sassuolo.

David Moyes wanted to bring in a striker who would compete against Michael Antonio for most of the summer. Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season and made seven appearances for his country. He now appears to be heading to east London, although personal terms have yet to be agreed between the club and the player.

West Ham are continuing talks with Chelsea over Armando Brocha and it remains to be seen if they will continue to pursue the 20-year-old, who scored nine goals on loan at Southampton last season, if the deal with Scamacca will be enclosed. The £30.5m offer for the 23-year-old includes an additional €7m.

Summer 2022 football transfer window: Europe’s top five men’s leagues

Read more

West Ham also moved on from the disappointment of Jesse Lingard’s absence and signed up for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Lingard snubbed West Ham by moving to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer on Thursday, forcing Moyes to look elsewhere for attacking midfield replacements.

Moyes, who is considering a move for Leicester left-back Luke Thomas, is keen to sign the left midfielder and has set his sights on Kostic. The Serbian international who helped Eintracht win the Europa League last season can play either as a left winger or as a left-back.

The 29-year-old, whose contract expires next year, was previously linked to Juventus and is unsure if he wants to move to England. Eintracht may demand €20m (£17m) for Kostic, whose contract expires next year. Moyes looked at him closely as Eintracht Frankfurt beat West Ham in the Europa League semi-finals.

West Ham are also keeping a close eye on Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz, who can play both on the left flank and as a centre-forward. The Chilean international made an impression at last season’s championship.

Quick guide

How do I subscribe to sports news?

Show
  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS app store for iPhones or the Google Play store for Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, please make sure you are using the latest version.
  • In the Guardian app, press the yellow button in the bottom right corner, then go to Settings (gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sports notifications.
was it helpful?

Along with trying to sign an attacking player from the left, West Ham are looking to bring in a defender to compete with Aaron Cresswell. One of their targets, David Raum from Hoffenheim, is expected to move to RB Leipzig.

Another name on the list is Thomas, who has made an impression since joining the Leicester first team two years ago. The 21-year-old left-back could be available if Leicester, who need to be sold before anyone can be signed, gets a suitable offer.

West Ham are also looking to bolster their midfield by signing Amada Onan from Lille. They made two bids for Onana.

Previous article‘He never did anything by halves’: Montreal volunteer fighter dies in Ukraine, mother says
Next articleElon Musk’s alleged affair with Google co-founder’s wife prompted divorce: report

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

University of Michigan medical students walk out of a pro-life speaker’s keynote speech at a white coat ceremony

off Video Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The White House has been lying to the country for a year and a half: Sean Duffy

closer Video Tommy Bruce: Americans need to know about President Biden's health...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that Chelsea would be ready for their first Premier League game...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

A shooting in a Los Angeles park killed two people, police said.

Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

LA Schools Adopt Radical ‘Trans Affirming’ Agenda to Attack ‘Gender Binary’

closer Video Teacher unions take over public education: Mother of three 'Fox...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist in California

off Video Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

No. 1: Arsenal

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 5th...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Top ten translations in terms of price / quality ratio in this window

Paulo Dybala (Juventus-Roma, free)With so many big names...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Uncertainty overshadows Ten Hag’s pre-season at Manchester United

Uncertainty about Ronaldo and De Jong vexed Ten...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News