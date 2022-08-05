type here...
FOOTBALL West Ham ready to buy Cornet from Burnley
West Ham ready to buy Cornet from Burnley

West Ham are poised to sign Maxwell Cornet from Burnley after they fulfill his £17.5m buyout clause. The Ivory Coast forward has also been targeted by Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Cornet has become a priority target for West Ham after Filip Kostic, another left-winger, said he did not want to join from Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt. Cornet signed for Burnley from Lyon last August, scoring nine goals and another in the Premier League last season.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for a month with ‘strange’ knee injury

West Ham have frustrated in their bid to buy Amada Onan after Everton repeated their €40m (£33.5m) bid for the Lille midfielder in a last-ditch attempt to intercept David Moyes’ move.

West Ham’s offer has been accepted by the French club and they are to discuss personal terms with the Belgian international. But Everton have also met Lille’s asking price for the 20-year-old – an initial €35m plus €5m in surcharges – and there are signs that Onana would support a move to Goodison Park.

Everton manager Frank Lampard is interested in signing the two midfielders and the club has been in talks to re-sign Idriss Gan Gouille from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United Left-back Alex Telles is on loan for the season. Seville. The 29-year-old mostly played as a stand-in for Luke Shaw, but the summer arrival of Tyrell Malasia from Feyenoord pushed him down the ladder. According to PA, the La Liga side will cover Telles’ wages and there is no agreed-upon purchase option for the Brazilian.

Barcelona agree to sell goalkeeper Neto Bournemouth. The 33-year-old, who has one cap for Brazil, has spent the last three seasons with Barcelona since his move from Valencia but has only made 21 appearances. The advanced side of Scott Parker is also pursuing Feyenoord central defender Marcos Senesi. This year, the 25-year-old footballer made his debut in the Argentina national team.

Manchester Loan midfielder James McAtee to Championship team Sheffield United. The 19-year-old academy player has made a total of six first-team appearances for City and has made several appearances for England at youth level. “James is a talented player who is very much appreciated,” said Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom. “We’re happy to have him.”

