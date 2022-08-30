West Ham Paqueta complete club record deal

West Ham have announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of €60m (£51.3m).

This summer, the 25-year-old will become the Hammers’ eighth recruit, signing a contract until 2027 with an option for a further year.

The deal was confirmed on Monday evening after West Ham reached a verbal agreement with the player and the club on Friday. The Hammers will pay a guaranteed fee of €43m (£36.7m) with additional payouts of €17m (£14.5m) which will raise the value of the deal beyond £45m. paid to Eintracht Frankfurt for Sebastian Haller in 2019.

David Moyes hopes the former AC Milan midfielder will help his team find the back of the net more consistently. West Ham have only scored one goal in their first four Premier League matches.

Paqueta, who faced his new club in the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, is looking forward to getting started. “I am very happy to be here. I hope this is the start of a pleasant journey. I hope my time here will be successful,” he told the club’s website. “West Ham had a very good season last season and I hope they have many more good seasons during my time at the club.”

After starting his career at Flamengo, Paqueta moved to Europe when he joined AC Milan in 2019. He spent two seasons in Serie A but scored only one goal in 37 appearances for the Rossoneri before moving to Lyon. His form improved in France, scoring 21 goals in 80 games in all competitions and also securing a place in the Brazilian national team.

“I am delighted to welcome Lucas to West Ham,” Moyes said. “This is a player I have admired from afar for a very long time and of course we saw him up close in our Europa League campaign last season. He is a very talented player and although it will take time for him to adapt to the Premier League, we are delighted to be able to add another proven international to our squad.”