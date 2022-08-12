West Ham and the cost of a uselessly fizzy premium brand lager

IT’S FRIDAY! TIME TO DRINK, THEN

Fu, what a scorcher, and readers? Hooray. But in such frankly unpatriotic heat, it’s important that we fatigued Britons remember to take steps to keep our cool. This means dressing for work in the best thong vest, preferably without egg stains; sitting in front of a fully running fan, and to hell with climate change or an energy crisis; and stay fully hydrated, which means ditching the Talisker, perhaps replacing it with the lighter Speyside, or adding a drop of water, or maybe even drinking a full cup of water, just water, this time without malt. Be careful out there kids.

This weekend football players from all over the world will show the way. As temperatures can easily exceed 30°C, all Premier League and Football League matches will be stopped for drinks in the middle of both halves. This is in line with the policy set by the game’s administrators, as well as common sense, two sets that don’t usually overlap. After about 25 minutes, everyone will stop to take on board water, energy gels and bananas, although how well everything goes will depend on the intensity of the impromptu tactical salvo they simultaneously receive as a result of being 3-0 down already.

Red hot at Hackney Marsh. Photo: Victoria Jones/Pennsylvania.

These breaks not only refresh the players, but also provide an opportunity for those in the crowd to replenish their liquid supplies at the nearest distribution hatch. However, even basic needs sometimes come at luxurious prices. Take the London stadium, for example, where long-suffering West Ham fans were charging £7.60 for a pint of overly fizzy premium lager last Sunday, £4.50 for the popular, widely sold red brand carbonated soft drink and 3, £20 for one of these drinks. the aforementioned water drinks. Oya! Phew! BUT? What?

Due to the fact that this part was two pounds more expensive than other London clubs, the fans were furious enough that the club, which does not operate or profit from the concession kiosk, is now threatening to sue the executives if they won’t do it. not to cut prices for West Ham’s next home game. Whether the complaint will also refer to the wine on sale depends largely on how one analyzes the information on the sign, which lists a 187ml bottle for £8 but is confusingly priced. in the pint. Eight bars for a pint of beer sounds like a great deal to The Fiver, even in this weather, and we’re pretty sure at least one former West Ham manager would agree.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to Orpheus Media, managed by Mr. Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of content production, for €100m” – you may know Mr. Jaume Roures from this League. 1 financial troubles, so there is no fear that Barcelona will use some economic leverage or anything to sell more of his company’s heirlooms.

Oh yeah. Photo: Alex Caparros/UEFA/Getty Images

WRITE THIS

5th of August: “Barnsley Football Club is delighted to announce that HEX.com is the club’s new official sponsor and main partner for 2022-2023,” League One side announces a sponsorship deal with some crypto brothers.

12th of August: “Following recent events and the subsequent investigation, the club has assessed its relationship with its title sponsor and has taken steps to terminate that relationship immediately. The HEX.com logo will no longer appear on team uniforms. Further comments will be posted in due course” – oh yes, discriminatory and offensive social media posts from individuals believed to be related to the crypto brothers are finally causing some concern in Oakwell.

Lack of due diligence, previously. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

FIVE LETTERS

Re: Tony Adams on Dancing with the Stars (Yesterday’s letters from Five). I think the off-game program mentioned could be more inspiring. what does he understand. I hope no one sends his team mate footage of the climb he tried with Steve Morrow at Wembley in 1993.” — Dan Ashley

“It’s great to read about an exiled manager making fans chant his instructions to the players (yesterday’s quote of the day). Perhaps this could be extended to the fact that they deliver documents that serve as post-match interviews. Timeless classics like “We got the ball in the good zones”, “Always hard to hit the spot” and “Not clinical in the last third” would breathe some life into the usual monotonous nonsense and save on ink. — Michael Lloyd.

“The shirt design nonsense has reached new levels: “A fusion of cultural symbols, remixed and recoded, the third set of 22-23 draws inspiration from the iconic Manchester United graphic, using geometric shapes and patterns. We blended them with a new interpretation of the classic club color for a fresh, eye-catching kit.” The game is really gone.” – Dave Lloyd

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our no-prize letter of the day is… Dan Ashley.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

SPFL is close to extending its television contract with Sky Sports until 2029, when the broadcaster will be able to show up to 60 Premier League matches per season, worth £29.5m.

Possibly related news: Dundee United manager Jack Ross has apologized to traveling fans after they were subjected to a 7-0 qualifier by AZ Alkmaar. “We played against a good team in difficult conditions, but we conceded six goals in 26 minutes,” he sighed. “It’s not good, regardless of the opponent.”

Easy for AZ. Photo: BSR/Getty Images

Newly minted Chelsea Raheem Sterling says the main reason for moving from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge was playing time. “A little over a year that I spent outside the team taught me a lot and made me appreciate a lot of things,” he cooed.

West Ham are considering signing Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

Jack Rodwell – you remember him – made a brilliant move to Sydney. “Jack’s ability is undeniable, he played at the highest level and adapted very well to Australian conditions,” head coach Steve Corica cheered. “I expect him to get even better this season.”

Gotta get this hot content. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

And the new signing of a contract with Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway marked the beginning of her song at the club. becoming big.

