West Ham 1-1 Tottenham. Soucek saves tie to slow down Spurs

When these two great rivals meet, the difference is usually small, and Antonio Conte was thankful for a point at the end after a second-half shot from Thomas Soucek canceled Thilo Kehrer’s own goal for a resurgent West Ham.

It could have been even better for the Hammers if Lucas Paqueta or Jarrod Bowen had made a club-record £50m, but it was more like the game we’ve come to expect from David Moyes’ team.

It was a relief for Tottenham that they are unbeaten after five matches and still in touch with Arsenal and Manchester City, even if Conte admitted they must improve after a demonstration that showed his team is far from completion. “We could have done more to kill the game and we paid,” he said. But we need to study for next time.

Moyes praised Conte ahead of this derby, admitting that he admires the Italian “because it’s not about style – he’s only interested in winning.” But having suffered three defeats to start the season after the heroism of the last two campaigns, the West Ham manager has watched his team create as many chances as their more vaunted neighbors by big helpings.

“I can see us starting to find some kind of rhythm,” Moyes said. “We’re trying to build a new side.”

West Ham had to make do without new striker Gianluca Scamacca for £30m due to illness, but a second-half cameo from Brazil international Papaki, who appeared on the pitch before kick-off, signing for Lyon this week, was enough to whet the appetite of the home fans and his new manager. If the 25-year-old hadn’t hesitated at a crucial moment later, this would have turned into a dream debut. “His arrival gave the team a little boost,” Moyes said.

Yves Bissouma endured a test evening in Tottenham’s midfield after getting his first Premier League start since arriving from Brighton in the summer. The Mali midfielder was right in the game when West Ham, buoyed by their first win of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday, went on the attack.

Pablo Fornals forced Hugo Lloris to make a first save after Bowen missed an early opportunity, but it was Tottenham fans who thought they had something to celebrate when referee Peter Banks pointed to the dot after ruling Aaron Cresswell had a header Harry Kane. Nearly five minutes later, as the crowd became increasingly restless, the decision was reversed, to Cresswell’s relief and Conte’s annoyance.

“There is a lot to learn in England to use VAR properly,” he said afterwards. “It was really strange that they forced him to change the right decision. Maybe they don’t know the rules? I’m really disappointed.”

After Bissuma was cautioned for throwing the ball, Declan Rice tested Lloris again with a volley before Michael Antonio’s superb curling shot missed the Tottenham post.

The arrival of Paqueta has boosted West Ham’s spending this summer to almost £180m, although for various reasons the only new face to show up from the outset was Kehrer. The Germany international who signed from Paris Saint-Germain would rightly argue that had he not turned Kane’s cross into his own net after the England captain teamed up with Dejan Kulusevski, then Son Heung-min was waiting to lash out on him from behind. But the failure of Kerer 11 minutes before the break, Conte vigorously celebrated.

At the beginning of the second half, Tottenham went deeper and deeper into their territory, and in the 10th minute of the game they had to pay. Antonio’s clever shot in Soucek’s way after a quick throw-in by Vladimir Kufal was absolute perfection and the Czech midfielder fired on goal. his finish at the near post.

The sight of Paqueta being called off the bench raised the atmosphere one more notch as West Ham smelled blood and Bowen almost made Lloris pay for a careless pass in his zone. Paqueta’s first few touches were great, but Son was timely reminded of the threat the Spurs posed at half-time when his shot was deflected far.

While Angelo Ogbonna also made a welcome return to West Ham after a 10-month hiatus, Conte looked to his new Brazilian, Richarlison, for inspiration.

Kane came closest to snatching victory from the Spurs when his volley from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Lukasz Fabanski. Paquet’s big chance came in the last minute of normal time, but he was only able to hit the air after being distracted by Emerson Palmieri with a gaping goal before Bowen’s late shot spilled harmlessly wide.