West Ham 0-2 Brighton Force Trossard win, Hammers hit rock bottom

David Moyes is trying to do something unprecedented in West Ham history and finish in the top 7 of the league for the third time in a row. Neither Ron Greenwood’s trinity of 1966 World Cup winners nor John Lyall’s 1980s artists succeeded.

The signs so far, after three matches, are bleak, especially after the defeat, which continued a zero start to the season and left West Ham at the end of the table. Brighton extended their unbeaten Premier League hex on them to 11 matches as deserved winners, with Leandro Trossar scoring the second goal and playing a major role in the first standout. The Graham Potter team attacked and defended as a unit, while West Ham were fragmented and unenthusiastic.

Klopp says Liverpool should ‘score points’ if game at Old Trafford is cancelled. Read more

Thilo Kehrer, signed from Paris Saint-Germain and starting in central defence, made a problematic debut, recklessly conceding a penalty from which Alexis Mac Allister scored the first goal. Moyes later said that choosing the German was a decision he needed to sleep on: “I don’t think he was ready to start. We didn’t do very well the last couple of games, so I put in a well-respected centre-back.”

Having made one unfortunate change since the loss to Nottingham Forest last week, Moyes left new players on the bench in the form of Gianluca Scamacca, Flynn Downes and Maxwell Cornet. He is not a manager prone to radical changes, but perhaps the time will come to think about them soon. “We have to put people to bed,” Moyes said. “And I’m not sure we’re ready yet. The season started three weeks ago, we have to be ready, I take responsibility for that.”

Moyes’ group of players bears the scars of the previous two seasons, when the small roster was severely overstretched, and he doesn’t seem to trust his recruits. For Potter, the cautious, progressive approach pays off early in the season, further cementing his reputation. He stuck to the same squad that beat Manchester United on the first weekend and drew with Newcastle. The loss of Yves Bissuma and Marc Cucurella has not yet become an obstacle to progress. “We had to deal with the departure of key players,” Potter said. “We are humble and respect our opponents, but we also have ambition.”

Days before the transfer window, Brighton are still lacking a scoring striker, but in Danny Welbeck they have a player who can lead the line. The former England international showed his key qualities of speed and positioning on penalties as he passed Kehrer after Kurt Zouma attacked and lost the ball, leaving his new teammate exposed. “He made the wrong decision to lie down on the ground,” Moyes said of Kehrer. “If he had stayed on his feet, he would have gone through with it.”

Alexis Mac Allister celebrating Brighton’s score win. Photo: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

A sharp, corner pass from Trossard sent Welbeck away, and while there was a VAR delay to confirm that Kehrer tripped Welbeck in that area due to a delayed fall, there was nothing moot about the decision of Anthony Taylor, the referee. Mac Allister sent Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way with a short run.

Brighton looked far more likely to score as Moises Caicedo had the advantage in a midfield battle with Declan Rice. Guests behaved leisurely, comfortably owning the ball. The loud hooting at half-time was predictable and West Ham did start the second period with much more urgency. Jarrod Bowen on the right flank was their strongest outlet, providing Rice’s shot that was deflected off target. From the corner Aaron Cresswell, the spectators were waiting for the ball to fall, he could only score the ball in Joel Veltman.

Finally, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma saw more of the ball and Robert Sánchez was asked in Brighton’s goal to deflect Fornals’ skid, the Spaniard’s last move before he was recalled in the 62nd minute to Scamacca. The Italian, who, as Moyes pointed out, did not play football in pre-season, could not add anything to West Ham’s attack.

On the contrary, within seconds of the arrival of Ecuadorian debutant Purvis Estupinan in place of Adam Lallana, Brighton doubled their lead with a cut level well above West Ham.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

Mac Allister stepped forward, and Pascal Gross, falling at the same time, broke through Trossard on goal. The Belgian won the battle of wit with a Fabianski low finish, his run down the left side of the defence, which Kehrer and Cresswell had left unoccupied, went unnoticed. “He was at a good level last year and plays a very responsible role,” Potter said of Trossard. “It’s important for him to assist and score.”

With Sanchez knocking back two late headers from Tomas Soucek, West Ham continue their search for a goal, not to mention points. For Moyes, succeeding where his legendary predecessors have failed seems to be a daunting task. Brighton seem to be much better set for a place in the top seven.