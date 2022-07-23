New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Maryland Democratic candidate Wes Moore won the state’s gubernatorial primary late Friday night over former Barack Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

The Associated Press announced Moore, a best-selling author and veteran, as the winner three days after voting closed on Tuesday.

Moore defeated several high-profile Democrats, including Perez who, as a former chair of the Democratic National Committee, had the support of top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Maryland state officials.

Perez also released a TV ad in March that was narrated by an archived clip identifying the Maryland candidate’s background while Obama was in office.

The former president described him as a “son of immigrants” who “worked in the back of a garbage truck to pay for college” and championed his work as secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor.

Obama did not appear to endorse Perez during his most recent campaign.

Moore will now face Republican candidate Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

Although Maryland has voted for Republican Larry Hogan in the past two gubernatorial elections, Cox faces an uphill battle.

Maryland has voted Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, and the highest percentage of blue-collar voters in the 2020 election where President Biden won with 65 percent of the vote.

When Moore endorsed him for governor in April, the No. 2 House Democrat, Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer also saw his share of top-ranking Democratic endorsements.

Oprah Winfrey held a virtual fundraiser for Moore last month and drew 300 attendees with tickets ranging from $100 to $6,000. Local Fox News reports.

Cox was declared the winner of the Republican primary on Tuesday.

But because Maryland state rules prohibit mail-in ballots from opening until the Thursday after the election, it took several days for Moore’s victory to be confirmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.