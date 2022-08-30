‘We’re struggling to keep up’: Famine in Iqaluit boosts food center capacity

Iqaluit is facing a growing famine crisis that is forcing more people in the city of about 8,000 people to rely on their food center for food.

Over the past year, demand at Qajuqturvik Community Food Center has grown steadily, by about 12 percent each month, according to executive director Rachel Blais.

“At this time last year, we were serving 100 to 150 meals a day to the public,” Blais said. “Right now we are actually seeing numbers from 350 to 400. We are actually approaching 450 meals a day.”

Blais attributed the increase to rising food prices, which are already high in Iqaluit and rose 8.8% across the country last year.

Rising food prices also affected the center’s profits.

“Not only are we seeing an increase in demand, but the cost of food for this program is also increasing substantially every month,” Blais said.

The center is committed to hiring people rather than relying on volunteers, she said.

But now the center is asking people to “help us continue to provide this very important service to Iqaluit.”

“It’s a little scary just because it’s usually a very quiet summer for us,” Blais said.

Blais said the organization’s staff has been able to meet demand during many of the capital’s crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent water crisis.

“And now,” Blais said, “we’re facing the day we hoped would never come – a reality where we’re struggling to keep up with demand and we need community support.”

Policy change needed

Nunavut is already recognized the most food-poor region of the countryaccording to numerous studies.

About half of the households in all of Nunavut are food insecure, “although those numbers are actually outdated,” Blais said.

But she said the food center was not the solution to food insecurity.

“It’s actually a policy change at the government level,” she said.

“We know throughout Nunavut that food insecurity is present in every community, and many communities do not have food banks. They don’t have food centers or soup kitchens. So we need the government to step in and make sure everyone has access to affordable and nutritious food.”

Role of government

Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone, who volunteered at the center, agreed and said he often raised these issues in the Legislative Assembly.

“It makes so much sense to [Government of Nunavut] play a role in tackling food security by helping those who actually do it with basic funding,” he said.

According to Lightstone, this is where the territorial government appears to be heading.

The Nunavut Food Security Coalition announced on August 15 that it is currently accepting proposals for core funding that will go towards food security in Nunavut in 2022-2023.

Up to $250,000 is available for food centers such as the Qajuqturvik Community Food Center that provide a variety of food-related services and programs with dedicated public access space.

Another attempt to address food insecurity took place this week in Iqaluit, called the Food Sovereignty Roundtable.

The meeting, hosted by Qikiqtani Business Development Corporation, brought together participants from every Qikiqtani community to discuss topics such as local fisheries and demonstrations, including a hands-on session on smoking and canning fish.